Message shows insinuation from gynecologist to patient who asked about contraceptives, police say: ‘I can test’ | Goiás

A message in an application attributed to gynecologist Nicodemos Júnior Estanislau Morais, a suspect in sexual crimes against patients, shows when he makes sexual comments to a woman who asked questions about a contraceptive method, according to the Civil Police. The doctor is imprisoned in Anápolis, 55 km from Goiânia, and the defense denies that he behaved outside the practice of medicine.

In the conversation, the patient asks for information about the use of the vaginal ring, a contraceptive method. At one point, she asks if he doesn’t interfere with sexual intercourse and if the partner wouldn’t feel it. He then answers:

“Well, my girlfriend already used it and I didn’t notice any difference. I can test kkk. Joke”.

The patient then ends the conversation, which took place in July 2020. According to the Civil Police, the insinuation was made after a consultation, when there was a sexual violation through fraud. Until this Friday (1), 41 women have filed a complaint against the gynecologist.

The doctor was arrested on Wednesday (29), in his office, after the complaint of three patients. The gynecologist must go through a custody hearing this Friday to determine whether he will remain in detention. The case is under court secrecy.

“I am fully convinced that we will succeed in Dr. Nicodemus’ freedom. The defense did not have access to any testimony of these new facts. Dr. Nicodemos gave testimony at the police station only in relation to the alleged three victims, so the defense is awaiting notification to take the necessary measures”, said lawyer Carlos Eduardo Gonçalves Martins.

Gynecologist Nicodemos Júnior Estanislau Morais, arrested suspected of rape against patients

An all-female police task force was created to hear all victims. The corporation has already received calls from women outside Anápolis: Pirenópolis, Goiânia, Abadiânia and even from Pará.

“So far we have an idea of ​​52 or 54, but I think we can reach 100 victims,” ​​said delegate Isabella Joy.

The delegate also stated that there are reports of abused women, even when they are teenagers. Crimes happened during consultations and by messaging apps. There are records of women the doctor tried to grab and kiss.

“We have several reports of victims he tried to grab, kiss, had his genitals touched, victims he abused during childbirth, who suffered postpartum depression because of it,” Isabella described.

The doctor is investigated for sexual harassment, rape through fraud and rape of a vulnerable person.

According to the police, the doctor has already been convicted of a sex crime in the Federal District, in 2019. But, as he was a first offender, he was not arrested. Also according to the corporation, the doctor was also denounced in Paraná, but the case was filed in 2018.

The Regional Council of Medicine of the State of Goiás (Cremego) informed, through a note, that “it will investigate the case and the conduct of the physician in professional practice”.

Among the accusations is that of 20-year-old Kethlen Carneiro, who sought out the corporation to report that she was abused by him when she was 12 years old.

“He came to tell me that I could start masturbating. Showed me porn comics and videos. Sending me the links and which ones I could watch. Then he got up, took my hand and put it on him, in his private part,” he said.

Another patient reports that she was abused by the gynecologist during her appointment. She decided to talk about the case after the doctor’s arrest.

“He had inappropriate conversations, showed me lewd websites, sex toys and touched me not the way a gynecologist should. When he placed my hand on his private part, you know?”, said the patient, who declined to be identified.

Another woman also had the courage to talk about the crime only with the arrest of the suspect. She said that during an appointment last year, the doctor praised her eyes as well as her sex organ. Then she asked about her sexual relationship with her husband.

“I was frozen, and he was doing manipulations, all this with two fingers inserted in my vagina. I couldn’t even breathe at the moment. It’s a situation that we never expect will happen”, he said.

Gynecologist Nicodemos Júnior Estanislau Morais, 41, when arrested in Anápolis

