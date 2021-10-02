Messages, audios and reports indicate pressure from Hapvida for doctors to prescribe ‘covid kit’, a treatment proven to be ineffective

BRASÍLIA — On January 20, when the country was again enacting restrictive measures to face the second wave of Covid-19, the doctors of the health operator Hapvida, the largest in the North and Northeast regions, received an audio from a company director with clear guidelines to “considerably increase” the prescription of chloroquine and “convince” patients that this was the best treatment to be adopted, despite its proven ineffectiveness.

— We have a very big fight in the coming days to considerably increase the prescription of chloroquine, the Covid kit, to ensure that we have fewer hospitalized patients — says the audio recorded by a member of the company and sent by the director of Hapvida Alexandre Wolkoff .

— I ask for you. The leadership of each unit, the medical board, the regionals need to lead this. We need to raise the chloroquine prescription. So, I ask you… it’s not just for Manaus, just for one unit or another, but for all units, we (must) have a significant increase in the prescription of the Covid kit. Each medical director of the unit is directly responsible for this indicator – adds a manager of the operator.



audio by HapVida leader from January 2021, apex of the respiratory crisis in Manaus, gives guidelines to “considerably increase” the prescription of chloroquine and to “convince” patients that this was the best treatment to be adopted, even with its proven ineffectiveness.

At that time, Brazil surpassed the mark of more than 220,000 deaths and watched in astonishment the collapse of the health system in Manaus. Even in the face of uncertainties regarding the direction of the pandemic, which was showing signs of resurgence, there was already a certainty within the medical community: treatment with chloroquine was proving ineffective. Since July 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) had been showing through studies that the drug had no effect on Covid-19 treatment and started not recommending it.

Despite this, Hapvida reinforced that it would be necessary to expand the prescription of early treatment. GLOBO had access to messages, spreadsheets and documents from a WhatsApp group of employees of the operator sent between March 2020 and May 2021. The material suggests that the practice of pressuring doctors to recommend the covid kit was recurrent.

Throughout the pandemic, the company displayed “kit covid” recommendation goal charts. In November 2020, another director of Hapvida da Bahia, identified as Eric Morais, sent a spreadsheet that showed the incidence of the “covid kit” recommendation in each hospital in the group, highlighted in different colors. In red, the percentages below 50% on the prescription for medications appeared. In yellow, between 50% and 70%. In green, those above 70%, that is, those who have reached the target. The number was calculated on the basis of the total visits at each hospital, which shows frequent monitoring.

“I really need your support because all units are still below target,” warned the director in a message sent to the group.

In December, he insisted again:

— For those who have Covid as their prime suspect, ALWAYS make the Covid kit available! he wrote, stressing the word “always.”

In an interview with GLOBO, the doctor Marcelo Galvão, who worked at Hapvida until April this year, said he did not understand the charges for prescription goals for the “Covid” kit.

“It never existed for any treatment or medication. The wrong thing is to be pressured. The doctor is free to prescribe what he thinks best,” he said.

According to other doctors interviewed by the report, those who did not prescribe early treatment ended up entering a sort of list that involved punishments such as warnings and changes in the shift schedule. Some complaints in this regard were even made directly in the WhatsApp group where the directors were.

— I have been under pressure for prescriptions, including warnings regarding downscaling — reports a physician in the group, in March 2021 — It is known that several colleagues left the network due to the prescription of early treatment — comments another at the same time.

Three doctors told the report, on condition of anonymity, that they found a way to circumvent the prescription goals of “kit covid”. They marked in the system that they had indicated early treatment, but handed over another prescription to the patient. Afterwards, they themselves went to the pharmacy and removed the chloroquine to give to patients who really needed it, such as those suffering from lupus.

Upon hearing the guidance of a Hapvida leader demanding prescription goals for the “covid kit”, one of the doctors reacted and sent a message to the group:

— I would like to say, with all due respect, that there are two big problems in your speech (…) and that in my opinion they are wrong attitudes. First, it is the imposition of prescription of medication that is an individual right of each doctor, after all, the stamp belongs to each one and the decision too – said the professional.

— Second, it’s surreal that after so much evidence against chloroquine, after the main Brazilian societies took a stand against it, after the French scientist who published the original article defending chloroquine turned back and denied the benefit, after all that, it’s surreal you and the company Hapvida try to force the use and invest in a useless medication – completed – It is very clear that the political bias is much stronger than the real desire to do medicine.

what the company says

In a statement, Hapvida said that, “in the past, there was an understanding that hydroxychloroquine could bring benefits to patients.” Therefore, the company says: “There was a relevant adhesion of our network, which never corresponded to the majority of the prescriptions, with the best intention of offering all the possibilities to our users”.

The company reiterated, however, that the prescription always occurred during the consultations and “by mutual agreement between the doctor and the patient, who signed a specific consent form in each case”. As proof that it did not require prescription, the company cites that the Covid kit prescription never “matched most prescriptions.”

The operator also made a point of stressing that the adoption of hydroxychloroquine was “being steadily and sharply reduced”. “Today, the institution does not suggest the use of this drug, as there is no scientific proof of its effectiveness. But it continues to respect medical autonomy and sovereignty to determine the best practices for each case, according to each patient”, concludes the text.

With more than 15,000 doctors and 7 million customers, the operator currently operates throughout the country, with more than 250 health establishments, including hospitals, examination centers and clinics.

Investigations

The operator Hapvida entered the crosshairs of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) at the end of August amid growing complaints against its competitor, Prevent Senior. Last Monday, ANS servers carried out investigations at the headquarters of Hapvida in Fortaleza and Ribeirão Preto.

According to the agency, the actions were aimed at “clarifying the complaints about the restriction of the exercise of medical activity to providers linked to the operator’s own network, and about the signing of a consent form, by the beneficiaries served in the own network, for the prescription of the so-called ‘Covid kit'”.

The Health plan is also the target of an action by the Public Ministry of Ceará based on the “formal representation” of a doctor and the “complaint” of a consumer regarding the prescription of the Covid kit. In April, the MP fined the company 469,333 reais for “imposing, indistinctly on all registered physicians, that they prescribe certain medications in the treatment of patients with Covid-19”. The company appealed the fine.

The company has also been cited in the CPI on the Pandemic, which has deepened the investigations against Prevent Senior. In a statement, the executive director of Prevent Pedro Batista was asked about one of the company’s slogans transmitted to doctors, “obedience and loyalty”. He replied that the message was part of the motto of another Prevent director who “left to go to the competitor”. According to Pedro, it was Anderson Nascimento, who is now director of Hapvida.

— There is already another one that should also be investigated, Hapvida — commented senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), at the time.

Founded in Fortaleza (CE) in 1979 and listed on the Stock Exchange since 2018, Hapvida is one of the largest operators in the sector with a strong presence in the states of Ceará, Pernambuco and Bahia. The company belongs to the Pinheiro family, which appears on Forbes’ list of billionaires as one of the richest families in the country. According to the American magazine, the company’s founder, Candido Pinheiro Koren de Lima, has a fortune valued at 3.7 billion dollars (19.8 billion reais, in current values). In April 2021, the owner of Hapvida participated in a meeting in São Paulo between businessmen and president Jair Bolsonaro.