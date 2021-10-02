Messages indicate that Hapvida pressured doctors to prescribe Covid kit

× reproduction

Whatsapp audios and messages indicate that the health plan operator Hapvida, the largest in the North and Northeast regions, pressured doctors to prescribe ineffective drugs against Covid.

On January 20, the company’s physicians received the following voice message from the company director Alexandre Wolkoff:

“We have a very big fight in the coming days to considerably increase the prescription of chloroquine, the Covid kit, to ensure that we have fewer hospitalized patients.”

The audio, obtained by O Globo, also states that the guidance applies to all the operator’s units.

“I ask for you. The leadership of each unit, the medical board, the regionals need to lead this. We need to raise the chloroquine prescription. So, I ask that you… it’s not just for Manaus, only for one unit or another, but for all units, we (have to) have a significant increase in the prescription of the Covid kit. Each medical director of the unit is directly responsible for this indicator.”

In November 2020, another director of Hapvida da Bahia, identified as Eric Morais, sent a spreadsheet that showed the incidence of the recommendation’s “covid kit” in each hospital in the group, highlighted in different colors.

In red, the percentages below 50% on the prescription for medications appeared. In yellow, between 50% and 70%. In green, those above 70%, showing that the doctors had “goals” chloroquine prescription.

“I really need your support because all units are still below target.”

According to other doctors interviewed by the report, those who did not prescribe early treatment ended up entering a sort of list that involved punishments. as a warning and changes in the shift schedule.

Former doctors of Prevent Senior they denounced that the company carried out experiments without proven efficacy against Covid without the patients’ consent and also pressured employees to prescribe the substances.

