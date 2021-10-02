Mexican cartel lines up more than 20 for shooting | World-News | Online Diary

In a video released on social networks last Wednesday (29), alleged members of the criminal group Los Tlacos execute rivals, who are said to be members of the La Bandera cartel, a group suspected of being responsible for the disappearance of 43 students in the Ayotzinapa region, in 2014. Hours before the video was released, four dismembered bodies were abandoned in front of the home of David Gama, the new mayor of Iguala, in the state of Guerrero.

In the recording of more than seven minutes, around 20 people appear on their knees, being interrogated and tortured by armed and hooded men, who identify themselves as “mountain people”. The man who conducts the interrogation questions them, with a gun pointed at their heads, asking first and last name, who is the boss and what his role in the criminal organization is.

“People from Iguala, here are all those who extorted money and killed innocent people and women. The garbage that terrorized this beautiful city,” says the man with his face covered.

“We told them and the time has come, this square already has an owner,” says an alleged member of the paramilitary group Los Tlacos, which is based in the town of Tlacotepec, in the Sierra de Guerrero.

The hooded man also accuses David Gama, elected mayor of Iguala, of alleged links with Guerreros Unidos leader Jesús Brito, whom the victims refer to as his “boss.”