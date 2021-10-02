Michael Page gets revenge and beats Douglas Lima in rematch in Bellator 267 main event

In the Bellator 267 main event, Michael Page took revenge for the only loss he suffered in his career, in 2019, and defeated Douglas Lima by split decision of the judges (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).

With the support of the fans in London and making great use of their well-known movement and precision in the blows, the MVP achieved the sixth consecutive victory in the organization since being defeated by Douglas Lima at Bellator 221.

The Brazilian, in turn, lost his third straight at Bellator. The former champion’s last victory was over Rory MacDonald at the Bellator 232, in October 2019.

THE FIGHT

With the support of the crowd, Michael Page started the fight with his characteristic movement. In one of his first lunges, the Brit landed a quick right in the face of Douglas, who fell but rose quickly. After a beautiful spinning kick in the void, Page hit the Brazilian with one more direct hit, who again hit the ground and got back on his feet. Patient, Douglas Lima he waited for another onslaught from the “MVP” and attacked in a fall, managing to take the fight to the ground. In his rival’s guard, the Brazilian threw blows at the waistline until he managed to do the posture and apply a harder blow to Page before the end of the round.

The second round started out warmer, with Michael Page less aggressive. “MVP” tried a jab streak, straight and high kick, but stopped in the guard of Douglas Lima. The Brazilian kicked the Brit’s base, who lost his balance and, when he got up, was hit by an upper to the chin. In the final half of the round it was Michael Page’s turn to attempt a takedown well defended by Douglas. The Brazilian landed a good kick on the waistline of Page, who soon after responded with a straight and knocked the Brazilian down. But quickly he was back on his feet.

At the beginning of the third round it was time to Douglas Lima get a knockdown. The Brazilian crossed from the left and knocked the Englishman down, who also got up quickly. With two minutes left in the fight, Douglas attacked and easily managed another takedown. The Brit grabbed the Brazilian with all his strength, but he didn’t stop Douglas from posing and releasing his left hand with danger a few times before the gong sounded for the end of the fight.

Leah McCourt doesn’t shine, but defeats Jessica Borga by unanimous decision

In the night’s co-main event, home fighter Leah McCourt defeated Jessica Borga via unanimous judges decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28). Biggest favorite on the card, the fifth place in the featherweight ranking (up to 65.7 kg) didn’t shine, but she did enough to leave with a positive result.

The victory was the sixth consecutive victory for Leah McCourt, who has not lost since her professional debut in June 2017. On the other hand, Jessica Borga lost the second in a row and now has a negative record with three wins and four losses in her career.

Fingerprint to eye leaves Andrew Fisher vs. Robert Whiteford fight without result

The third fight on the card ended frustratingly. After a busy first round, Andrew Fisher hit Robert Whiteford with an accidental finger in the eye midway through the second round. After medical evaluation, the fight was stopped and declared without result.

The result interrupts the streaks of four consecutive victories for both fighters.

Luke Trainer defeats Yannick Bahati by TKO

In the second fight of the main card, the British Luke Trainer got the victory by technical knockout in the second round against his compatriot Yannick Bahati. Trainer’s triumph came with a spinning punch followed by a beautiful elbow that knocked Bahati to the ground.

With the win at Bellator 267, Luke Trainer maintained his unbeaten career, with five wins, two of them with Bellator. Yannick Bahati, in turn, lost his second straight in the organization and now has a record with nine wins and six losses.

In the opening of the main card, Tim Wilde beats Yves Landu

Friday night (1st) started well for the home fighters at Bellator 267. Opening the event’s main card, Briton Tim Wilde defeated Frenchman Yves Landu on a unanimous decision by the judges (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

The victory was Tim Wilde’s second straight in the Bellator cage. “The Experiment” now has 14 career wins and four losses.

Yves Landu, in turn, lost for the first time in the organization. The Frenchman was coming off a win over Terry Brazier at Bellator 248 and now has 16 wins and nine losses in his career.