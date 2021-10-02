Michael Page wins rematch against Douglas Lima at Bellator 267 | combat

Nearly two and a half years after suffering the only loss of his career with a resounding knockout, Michael Page finally had his dream rematch against Douglas Lima at Bellator. And this time the result was different. The “MVP”, as he is known, fought in front of his fanatical fans in London and got his redemption.

Page dominates standing, but is almost surprised in the last round

Under the shouts of “MVP” from his excited crowd, Page began the fight in his traditional style, off guard and moving around a lot. The Englishman hit a right early on, Douglas went down, but quickly got up. Page applied another knockdown moments later, and the Brazilian got up quickly so as not to let his opponent go up. Halfway through the round, Douglas surprised and put his opponent down, where he started working on the ground and pound. Page tried to close the guard and hold the Brazilian’s wrists to tie the fight.

The Englishman repeated the strategy in the second round, moving a lot and hitting long-distance blows. Douglas, in turn, studied his opponent more and invested in some low kicks, even bothering him in some opportunities. When the Brazilian was trying to open an advantage, Page applied another knockdown and took control of the fight.

Douglas showed that he was alive in the dispute in the last round, when he managed to hit his opponent and send him to the canvas, but the Englishman soon got up and moved to show that he didn’t feel it. The Brazilian also took a takedown and started another ground and pound, while his opponent just tried to tie him up to avoid being hit. Page defended himself well and resisted until the gong sounded. The fight went to the judges and the Englishman took the victory in the judges’ decision (28-29, 29-28 and 29-28), driving his fans crazy.

See the complete results of the event below:

Bellator 267

October 1, 2021 in London

MAIN CARD

Michael Page beat Douglas Lima via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Leah McCourt defeated Jessica Borga via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Robert Whiteford vs. Andrew Fisher was declared No Contest (No result)

Luke Trainer beat Yannick Bahati by TKO at 2:50 in R2

Tim Wilde defeated Yves Landu via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Lewis Long beat Michael Dubois via submission at 41s of R1

Davy Gallon defeated Kane Mousah via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Elina Kallionidou defeated Petra Castkova by submission at 2:07 in R1

Jack Grant beat Nathan Jones by TKO at 2:16 in R1

Fabacary Diatta defeated Nathan Rose via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Chiara Penco beat Katharina Dalisda by submission at 2:45 in R1

Khurshed Kakhorov defeated Jair Junior via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)