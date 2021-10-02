Microsoft Announces Office 2021 Features and Pricing

With release confirmed for the next 5th, Office 2021 had more information officially revealed this Friday (1st). Microsoft also released prices for the new version of the suite of applications for Windows and Mac, which will have a lifetime license instead of the subscription model.

Bringing a look inspired by Windows 11, whose debut will take place on the same date, the new Office gained some features of Microsoft 365, such as co-authoring. This new feature allows you to work in real time, on the same document, with multiple people, saving files to OneDrive (there is 5 GB of free storage for each user).

Office 2021 on Windows 11.Source: Microsoft/Disclosure

Integration with Microsoft Teams is also present, offering another alternative to keep in touch with family, friends and work teams. There are also specific innovations for each software, such as the update of the table design function and the more flexible immersive reading mode in Word.

Microsoft Teams will be integrated into the package.Source: Microsoft/Disclosure

In Excel, it is worth noting the arrival of the XLOOKUP and XMATCH functions, in addition to the support for the OpenDocument (ODF) 1.3 format, while Outlook gained instant search and a translator with more language options. PowerPoint adds a slideshow recorder.

Versions and Prices

Available for PC and Mac, the Home and Student 2021 version has a suggested price of US$149.99, equivalent to R$805 per day rate, in direct conversion. The package includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote and Microsoft Teams apps.

More complete and with exclusive features for the corporate public, the Home and Business 2021 version costs US$ 249.99 (R$ 1,342). It also works on PCs and Macs by adding Outlook.

It is worth remembering that the prices refer to the American market (the values ​​for Brazil have not yet been released). Another detail is that Office 2021 has compatibility with Windows 10 and Windows 11, in addition to the three most recent versions of macOS.