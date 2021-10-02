Mileide discusses Valentina sound on social media

Mileide Mihaile didn’t like Valentina Francavilla’s comment about Instagram followers and called her to chat outside “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) during the early hours of today.

Valentina told some pedestrians, in the headquarters room, that she does not believe in the interference of followers in the rural reality show. Dayane Mello even agreed with the worker and gave his opinion on the vote. “The sofa audience is not Instagram!” he said at the time.

Valentina tried to explain herself to Mileide:

I knew that Mussunzinho wasn’t going to stay because he was weaker and Bil was stronger. And I asked ‘where do you get who is stronger and who is weaker? Through Instagram?’

“I’m talking to you because it pissed me off and bothered me. I got here because of it [dos seguidores]. Strong or weak, it was through this”, vented the ex-wife of Wesley Safadão.

Mileide also said that Valentina did not specify anyone and she felt affected by the comment. “I came to talk to you because I like to make it very clear, but surely a lot of people felt because you generalized.”

Mi, I understood your opinion and unfortunately I may have said something that might have hit you and I didn’t even think about you when I said it. My intention was not to put anyone who is strong on Instagram

, declared the actress.

“I understand, I just came to clarify the situation with you,” concluded Mileide.