Millions of kilometers of tests… And the cars don’t stop breaking down

In the recent past, prototypes of new models were tested on the streets, on roads or off. On speed tracks or test fields designed to “punish” the car. Test teams traveled hundreds of thousands of kilometers with each car, accumulating millions of kilometers at the end of the races.

Today, a good part of these ordeals that the car undergoes is carried out on the computer. It simulates material resistance, component fatigue, parts wear and many others. This has not eliminated, but has reduced the need for actual testing.

SEE TOO:

But even so, the new models did not play tricks on engineers and compromise the brand’s image.

A recent example was the Chevrolet Onix, which has been breaking the new three-cylinder engine in certain situations. One of them caught fire in the Northeast. GM rushed to put out the fire, changed basic central electronics calibrations, and fixed the problem.

I don’t forget, speaking of GM, of a disgrace – in a more distant past – when launching the D20 pickup with four-wheel drive. The company called a small group of journalists to “test” the car in adverse conditions: steep and muddy climbs, crossing streams, flooded stretches of land.

Of the four submitted to the test, three had their CV joint broken and followed only with rear traction. The question: didn’t the supplier test them before sending them to GM?

It’s not just GM. After importing the Tipo, Fiat decided to manufacture it here. When he ended up earning the nickname Zipo (lighter brand) so many caught fire for no apparent reason.

Fiati Tipo: fire cases harmed the hatch in Brazil

Volkswagen has not escaped several blunders. The biggest one was to launch the diesel version Kombi, as the engine did not go beyond 50 thousand km: all melted when reaching that mileage. Recently, the 1.0 (four cylinder) flex engine was incompatible with ethanol, which contaminated the lubricating oil. And take the corroded crankshaft.

Amarok’s suffering was in the engine’s timing belt, which was not properly sealed. And it broke when running frequently in environments contaminated by ore, earth or other impurities in the atmosphere.

Also very recent – has a Ford owner suffering to this day – was the disaster of the dual-clutch automatic transmission called Powershift (renamed Powershit…). It wasn’t just in Brazil, as it harmed the factory, dealers and customers around the world.

Volvo didn’t escape: the hood that protects the XC60’s CV joint broke for unknown reasons. And, without this protection, the joint would break…

The worst automaker with the most sincere president

It is no wonder that the Land Rover brand is considered the worst among all those present in the North American market, according to surveys by JD Power among the owners: in more than 50 years of specialized journalism, I have never heard such sincerity from the president of a factory .

Thiery Bolloré, who runs Jaguar Land Rover, assessed – last year – not selling around 100,000 vehicles a year due to the poor quality of its products.

In Brazil it is no different: among others, there was no lack of V6 diesel engines of these British cars exploding with low mileage. And the same with the Evoque 2.0 turbines.

One of the most famous cases in the world was that of the powerful Mercedes-Benz: after millions of kilometers testing the A-Class (90s), the car was bombed in the “Test of the Moose” by the Swedish magazine Mundo da Tecnologia. The factory recalled all production and installed electronic stability devices.

Why so many problems in so thoroughly tested cars? It is difficult to find explanations, even because the factories play dead when questioned…

But it is speculated that the problems are caused by pressure from the commercial, purchasing and financial areas of the company itself.

Commercial: wants the car on the street as quickly as possible and puts pressure on engineering to release it; Purchases: Forces its (outsourced) suppliers to reduce costs. When the fat runs out and enters the meat, the quality drops. In the small quantities of parts sent for testing on prototypes, no problem. Then, in large volumes to meet production…. Financial: a fight between engineering, which wants quality and durability, and finance, which insists on reducing production costs and increasing profitability.

Crucial point is the balance between the conflict of interests at play within the company itself. Is it up to the president (or CEO) to have the final say and decide how far it is worth risking your image?

In this case, Jaguar Land Rover will – of course – offer the best quality in the world….