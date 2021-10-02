Minas Gerais Agency | Screening tests for breast and cervical cancer are available through SUS

Related



In this Pink October, month of mobilization in favor of women’s health, the objective of the State Department of Health of Minas Gerais (SES-MG) is to expand the number of screening tests for cancers of the cervix and breast.

As the advisor of the Superintendence of Health Care Networks at SES-MG, Fernanda Santos Pereira, points out, the realization of mammography and cytopathological examination of the cervix allow identifying changes characteristic of cancer. The earlier the diagnosis, the better the treatment outcome can be. “In cases of altered exams, women are guided and referred for the definition of diagnosis and adequate treatment”, he explains…

The Unified Health System (SUS) recommends that clinical breast exams be performed in women aged 40 to 49 years. Mammography is done when there is an indication from the health team.

For women aged 50 to 69, the guideline is to have a clinical examination and a mammogram every two years, or at shorter intervals, depending on the result of the previous mammogram. Fernanda Santos points out that women at high risk for breast cancer, who have a family or personal history of the disease, need individual assessment and monitoring. “In all cases, the gateway to request the exams is the Basic Health Unit (UBS)”, he highlights.

Clinical evaluation and cytopathological (pap) examination of the cervix are available at SUS for women aged 25 to 64 who have already had sexual intercourse. In this case, the guidance follows the same: you need to look for the UBS closest to your residence to schedule the appointment.

In addition to diagnosis, SUS offers treatment for both tumors. Mastectomies, breast-conserving and reconstructive surgeries, in addition to radiotherapy, chemotherapy, hormone therapy and antibody therapy are planned for breast cancer. In the case of cervical cancer, surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy are available.

The choice for the type of treatment will depend on individual assessment.

Epidemiological data

Breast cancer is a public health problem of great relevance in Brazil. It is the most frequent cause of cancer death in women. In 2020, Minas Gerais registered 5,211 diagnosed cases and 1,762 deaths.

Cervical cancer was identified in 2,646 women in the state last year, causing 452 deaths. It is the sixth leading cause of cancer death in Minas Gerais.

For 2021 and 2022, the National Cancer Institute (Inca) estimates 8,250 new cases of breast cancer and 1,270 of cervical cancer in the state, each year.

Prevention

Both tumors are strongly associated with risk factors, such as unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, obesity, high cholesterol, smoking and alcohol consumption. Some changes in daily life can bring many benefits to women’s health, such as:

1. Have a more active life;

2. Practice physical activity – at least 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity physical activity;

3. Maintain proper body weight;

4. Maintain a healthy diet, based on the consumption of fresh and minimally processed foods, such as fruits, vegetables, vegetables, whole grains, beans and other legumes, eggs and meat;

5. Avoid excessive consumption of ultra-processed foods, that is, industrialized products such as cookies, ice cream, sugary cereals; soft drinks, embedded meats etc;

6. Avoid drinking alcoholic beverages;

7. Don’t smoke and avoid secondhand smoke.