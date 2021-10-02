Mion is shocked by Ricky Martin’s facial matching: “How sad!”

Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin stunned fans around the world by appearing in an interview after a facial match. Nearing 50 years of age, the ex-Menudo has always been considered an icon of beauty. The result of the procedure, however, displeased even famous people like Marcos Mion, who criticized the procedure on Twitter.
“I just saw a photo of Ricky Martin with facial (mis)harmonization … how sad,” wrote the presenter.
Mion also said that getting old is part of the process of life and everyone should accept it.
Check out the reaction of the Caldeirão presenter:
My God… I just saw a picture of Ricky Martin with facial (de)harmonization… how sad. One of the most beautiful men of all time…people need to learn to simply AGING and understand that this is BEAUTIFUL. It’s part of our process and that’s it.
— Marcos Mion (@marcosmion) October 1, 2021