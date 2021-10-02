missed the deadline to settle the debts? understand what to do now





Photo: Pexels

The deadline for the Individual Microentrepreneur to settle their outstanding debts came to an end this last Thursday, September 30th, and those who did not settle their situation with the tax authorities need to run to avoid being registered in the active debt.

According to the Federal Revenue, corrections were expected for 4.3 million delinquent microentrepreneurs, who owe R$ 5.5 billion to the government, but according to recent figures only a part was sent and about 1.8 million entrepreneurs they can have their records registered in the Active Debt of the Union due to the lack of payment.

With active debt registration, the micro-entrepreneur runs the risk of:

Failing to be insured by the National Social Security Institute (INSS), loses benefits such as sick pay and retirement;

Have the National Register of Legal Entities (CNPJ) canceled;

Be excluded from the Simples Nacional by the Internal Revenue Service;

Difficulties in obtaining financing and loans.

Therefore, check out how to resolve this issue even after the deadline.

How to settle MEI debts

To check if you have debts, access the IRS website, the Simples Nacional Collection Document generator program or even the Meu MEI application for smartphones.

If there is something to pay, regularization can still be done by paying off the outstanding amount by DAS, remembering that fines and interest may apply to this payment.

Only unpaid amounts in excess of R$1,000 are at risk of registering in the active debt, including the principal amount, fine, interest and other charges.