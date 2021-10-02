Moderna says “human error” caused vaccine batch contamination

The American pharmaceutical company Moderna and the distributor in Japan, Takeda, informed this Friday (1) that a human error caused the contamination in vaccines against covid-19 that were produced in Spain by the company Rovi.

At the end of August, Japanese authorities announced the withdrawal from circulation of 1.63 million doses of the immunizing agent developed by Moderna, corresponding to batches imported from the European country.

The measure was considered preventive, after identifying foreign particles in 39 vials – equivalent to 390 doses – of the vaccine.

The drugmaker Moderna reaffirmed today that the immunization agents produced in Spain and blocked in Japan did not represent any “excessive risk” to the health of those who would receive the application, after an investigation into the incident.

The company and Takeda today published the results of a broader survey of the problem detected in some bottles in Japan, and the final report coincides with preliminary findings.

According to the document, the presence of steel would not pose a threat and would not change the benefit or risk profile of the product.

The investigation, which also included the participation of Rovi, concluded that the probable origin of the contamination was the friction between two parts of one of the devices in the production chain, which was considered a human error.

The document even pointed out that “corrective actions” were taken to prevent the problem from recurring.

Japan’s Ministry of Health reported that three deaths were registered among the approximately 500,000 people vaccinated with doses belonging to the affected batches, before being withdrawn from circulation.

According to local authorities, there is an ongoing investigation into the deaths to determine if there is any connection with the victims, but no connection has been identified so far.

Moderna reported that the vaccine it developed “has a well-established safety and efficacy profile” and, to date, more than 200 million have been applied worldwide.