More diverse, the number of deputies of foreign origin increases in the German parliament | World

When Armand Zorn enters the plenary hall of the Bundestag, the German Parliament for the first time, he is humbled. “It’s a special responsibility I have now, and one I’m very aware of,” says the Social Democratic Party (SPD) politician.

Zorn, who was born in Cameroon and arrived in Germany at age 12, is one of 735 deputies who have just won a seat in the federal legislature. He will make up a Parliament that, after the general elections last Sunday (26), has become more diversified.

“Yesterday we had the first bench meeting,” he tells DW over the phone. “I could see an incredible diversity, in relation to origin, but also to gender, to different biographies and professions. It was very beautiful to see.”

Of foreign origin, Zorn is in good company across party lines. An agency survey Middle Age Integration revealed that at least 83 newly elected deputies have a history of immigration: either they or their parents were not born in Germany.

“We saw a positive trend towards diversity manifesting itself in the Bundestag”, comments Deniz Nergiz, managing director of the Federal Council for Immigration and Integration (BZI).

“But what is even more positive is that more diversity has now been created within the group as well,” Nergiz said. “For example, you see that there are now more African-German and Turkish-born women politicians.”

The Left Leads in Diversity

In fact, at least 11.3% of newly elected federal deputies are of foreign origin, against 8.2% in the previous legislature.

2 of 4 Lower House of Germany’s Parliament, Berlin, September 7 photo — Photo: Michele Tantussi/Reuters Lower House of Germany’s Parliament, Berlin, Sept. 7 Photo — Photo: Michele Tantussi/Reuters

According to Mediendienst Integration, the Left party boasts the highest proportion, 28.2%, while the conservative caucus of the Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU), of the head of government Angela Merkel, is only in 4.6%.

Social Democrats are in second place: 17% of Zorn’s colleagues are not German by birth.

He is not surprised by the fact: “I do think there is a spirit of the times. All parties need to open up. We are not where we should be yet, but I believe the parties have understood this.”

Deniz Nergiz, whose doctoral thesis was on politics and politicians of foreign descent, confirms: “The parties created more space for those with a history of immigration. And this time they not only presented them as candidates for direct election, but also placed them on the state lists in promising positions, which naturally facilitated entry into Parliament.”

In Germany’s complex electoral system, voters vote twice: first directly for a candidate to represent their constituency (there are 299 across the country), and then for a party, which in turn draws up a list of candidates to whom these votes will be distributed. .

In recent years, candidates for later-acquired German citizenship tended to be at the bottom of the state lists, with little prospect of occupying a parliamentary seat. But times have changed.

‘What counts is not where it came from, but where it is going’

Zorn faced a long and laborious electoral campaign, traveled extensively in his electoral area, presented himself door-to-door. The effort paid off: in its zone, Frankfurt I, won the direct election, defeating a CDU rival. The same happened with the green Omid Nouripour, in the Frankfurt II electoral zone.

“For Frankfurt and also for Germany, it’s a good sign. Nouripour came here from Iran at the age of 13, I came from Cameroon at 12,” says Zorn.

“The two of us getting the direct mandate in 2021, I think, makes us very proud, as well as humble.” The fact also makes him feel “confident about the future, because it shows that our society is diversified, where what counts is not where you came from, but where you are going”.

The Social Democrat has had many positive experiences in recent years. “I also found it very cool that in the campaign my skin color was not in focus. The question was not whether I have dark skin, whether I am black, but my personality, my competence in the field of digitization, economic policy and I was much more approached about what I wanted to implement.”

It is essential not to perceive politicians with a migratory origin only as exceptional cases, stresses sociologist Nergiz, but as “perfectly normal German policies and politicians, with competences in different sectors”.

At the same time, they contribute to migration-related issues being treated in a different way in the Bundestag and attracting more attention. Politicians will “probably talk about the situation in a shelter for asylum seekers differently to a deputy who may have grown up in a shelter,” exemplifies Nergiz.

3 of 4 Special Session of the Bundestag, the German Parliament, in photo January 17, 2019 — Photo: AP Photo/Markus Schreiber Special session of the Bundestag, the German Parliament, photo of January 17, 2019 — Photo: AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

More advantages than previous generations of immigrants

At 33, Zorn is one of the youngest deputies in the German Federal Parliament. This is another constant among the new parliamentarians, stresses Nergiz: many of the newly elected of foreign descent are “very young people, who have also developed admirable careers”.

Another example is Sanae Abdi, of Moroccan origin and 34 years old, 12 of whom have been active in the SPD, president of the party’s branch in his neighborhood in the city of Cologne.

4 of 4 Deputy Sanae Abdi, of Moroccan origin, arrives at the German Parliament — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook Deputy Sanae Abdi, of Moroccan origin, arrives at the German Parliament — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook

“This new generation has many more advantages than the first or second generation of immigrants”, confirms Nergiz. “Most have been socialized in the German education system, they turn to other networks, also non-partisan, that support their careers.”

Armand Zorn was supported by the Brand New Bundestag initiative, a group of civil society activists who contributed to the campaign of 11 female candidates, both financially and logistically. Three of them did, in fact, get a seat in Parliament.

A descendant of Turks at the head of Parliament?

Despite all the positive developments, however, the obstacles for politicians of foreign descent are still many in Germany, acknowledges Nergiz, recalling the case of Tareq Alaow, who withdrew his candidacy due to massive racist hostility.

“Many with a migrant background experience this, it’s a justified fear to back down because of it. Unfortunately, so far parties have no answers as to how to prevent racism from being a barrier to political engagement.”

It is now time to see whether the positive trend will continue in the Bundestag and whether the themes of participation and representation will really take shape, observes Deniz Nergiz. For example: becoming a pre-condition for probing conversations, or resulting in concrete posts for those of foreign origin.

At least this last point may occur in practice: to occupy the important post of Bundestag president – ​​formally the second in the country’s political hierarchy – who is in consideration is the Social Democratic Federal Deputy Aydan Özoğuz, 54 years old, born in Hamburg of Turkish parents.