Mother says Erika Schneider entered A Fazenda 13 to get away from her rent · TV News

Erika Schneider agreed to enter The Farm 13 to escape the rent. Faustão’s former ballet dancer lives in the capital of São Paulo and doesn’t have a hard time. Therefore, if he takes the R$ 1.5 million prize for the reality show, he will invest the money in his dream of owning a home. Carmelita Alves de Souza Schneider, the child’s mother, delivers the heiress’ plans.

“When she was called to A Fazenda, she told us [a família]. I always support everything about my daughter. I said: ‘Erika, it will be good for your career. It will give a lift’. She said she was coming in for the money. She wants the final prize to help her family, invest in her clothing brand and buy the apartment,” she reveals to the TV news.

The 59-year-old housewife also says that the 30-year-old artist had already been surveyed by Record for A Fazenda 12. “It wasn’t just because she was dating. Now, she’s single,” she points out.

In the cast of the current edition, Erika was nominated for the farm, but became a farmer and got into heated discussions with the participants – the most recent with MC Gui, who called her a hypocrite. Her daughter’s ups and downs on TV leave Carmen, as her family calls her, afflicted. “I get nervous, agitated and worried,” she admits.

“I’m afraid she mixes with fake people and people who carry and bring. Erika opens her heart a lot, but now she knows how to play. After she became a farmer, she got smarter. I think men, especially, are being too fake. They’re not. they accept women who are in charge”, he analyzes.

This week, the model was labeled “bossy” by her colleagues, which raised the debate that she would be a victim of machismo. Her mandate was not well accepted by most men — and some women — and the artist was defined as “abused” by her requests, something that had not happened to Gui Araujo when he was leader. “They don’t take her to give orders. It’s pure machismo,” her mother observes.

Erika Schneider and Fausto Silva: Peoa is a former dancer at Globo (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

“Adriane Galisteu said that she had to run A Fazenda. She was distributing tasks and I think she did very well as a farmer. She did everything right and also helped with everything,” she adds.

Another difficult moment for Carmen as a mother and viewer was when the participants mocked the dancer’s career. In a recent conversation, Araújo and Erasmo Viana discredited the stage assistant’s trajectory. “I don’t know which [carreira]”, said Gabriela Pugliesi’s ex-husband about her colleague’s job.

That day, Erika’s mother was very sad, because the person is a Human Resources graduate, owner of a clothing brand, model and digital influencer. “They don’t know anything. This girl has been working since she was 15. She worked for eight years with Faustão. She struggles so much that she doesn’t have Saturday or Sunday off,” replies the owl to those who criticized her professional life.

sleepless nights

Last February, Erika was dismissed from Globo’s Domingão do Faustão ballet (1989-2021). Since then, she has dedicated herself to the role of digital influencer and her brand. For this, he had the help of Aline Almeida, 26, his personal friend called to help manage his career.

Today, Aline is in charge of the team responsible for the artist’s social networks. And it was with the help of her friend that the model delivered all her work for which she was hired before joining A Fazenda 13.

“Before entering the house, she already had a closed work schedule. And she needed to honor these commitments. For that, Erika was without sleep. In the three days before confinement, she didn’t sleep. She went to the studio, and he was taking pictures”, he recalls.

For Aline, the businesswoman confirmed her intention to use the fee and the R$ 1.5 million prize to buy her apartment. However, some of this will also be used to leverage your business.

“She has a clothing brand. The pandemic came and everything stopped. Now that it had started to come back [o comércio], came the proposal of Record. She said: ‘That’s what I need, more money to invest in the brand’. Because everything is very expensive, it is a high investment”, he points out.

In A Fazenda 13, Erika has paraded the creations of her brand. If she stays more weeks on the reality of Record, there is a forecast of launching a new collection.

