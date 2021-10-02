MPF will investigate Michelle Bolsonaro for alleged action to help friends

The Federal District Attorney’s Office will investigate Michelle Bolsonaro’s alleged action with Caixa Econômica Federal, after a complaint made by the magazine “Crusoé” that the first lady had acted to favor friends’ companies in the search for credits from Caixa’s emergency programs , during the new coronavirus pandemic.

Information about the investigation was confirmed by the press office to the UOL. The MPF, however, explained that the subject will be investigated within the inquiry that already investigates irregularities in Caixa.

O UOL contacted the Planalto Palace advisors and is awaiting a position.

Under the title “O Balcão de Michelle”, an article in the magazine “Crusoé” published in today’s edition says that documents indicate that Michelle dealt with the subject personally with the president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães. An e-mail released by the publication shows an advisor to the first lady warning about the sending of “documents from the micro-entrepreneurs in Brasília who have been seeking low interest credits”. The message also refers to a telephone conversation between Michelle and Pedro Guimarães on the subject.

The magazine says that Caixa even opened an internal investigation after the control system detected a “strange fact”. The audit, when analyzing loan granting processes, identified the acronym PEP (acronym for ‘politically exposed person’) and arrived at a list of nominations made by the first lady, which included people close to her as the owner of a network of confectioneries in Brasilia.

According to Crusoé, the members of the approved list were framed in Pronampe (National Program for Support to Micro and Small Businesses) and there is no evidence that the amounts released exceeded the limits established by law.

However, says the publication, the process for obtaining credit went against the normal flow, receiving a kind of “VIP treatment”. Most of the credit operations took place at the same branch, in Taguatinga, which, according to the report, was visited by auditors who discovered an “Indications” folder in the computer system. It would concentrate the orders sent by the bank’s superiors regarding these demands.

In addition to the bakery, the list had a company with two stores in Brasília that had already been promoted by the first lady and other brands that are part of what the magazine calls a “small circle of well-connected people” and indicated by them.

Pronampe was instituted in 2020 as an emergency measure to face the economic impact of the covid-19 pandemic. According to Caixa, R$22 billion in loans were granted to more than 240,000 micro and small companies.

In contact with the UOL, Caixa said that it “subjects companies to its rigorous governance, compliance and risk analysis process”, which is carried out through a fully automated, independent process without human interaction”. (Read the note below)

However, the company did not respond directly to the internal investigation cited by the magazine and did not clarify whether the credit release deadlines for the companies indicated by Michelle respected the normal rite.

Deputy sues MPF

Earlier, the leader of the Minority in the Chamber, Marcelo Freixo (PSB-RJ), announced that he had called the MPF (Federal Attorney’s Office) to have Michelle investigated for influence peddling.

“Acabo de acionar o MPF para que Michelle Bolsonaro seja investigada por tráfico de influência”, declarou o parlamentar no Twitter hoje. “Michelle Bolsonaro interfered with Caixa Econômica so that pocket-sized businessmen were favored with government loans. We will demand an investigation,” he stated in another publication.

See the full Box note:

CAIXA informs that the granting of credit to companies within the scope of the National Program to Support Micro and Small Businesses (PRONAMPE) requires prior mandatory compliance by the Federal Revenue of Brazil, from which comes, therefore, the list of companies that can be analyzed.

Based on the list of the Federal Revenue, CAIXA submits companies to its rigorous process of governance, compliance and risk analysis.

The risk analysis rite at CAIXA takes place through a fully automated, independent process, without human interaction.

CAIXA granted more than R$ 22 billion in loans through PRONAMPE, to more than 240 thousand Micro and Small Enterprises (MPE), all of them following the same internal rite.