MPF will investigate Michelle Bolsonaro’s alleged action to favor friends

The Federal District Attorney’s Office will investigate the first lady’s alleged action Michelle Bolsonaro with Caixa Econômica Federal, after denunciation by the magazine “Crusoé” that it had acted to favor friends’ companies in the search for credits from Caixa’s emergency programs. The information is from UOL.

The subject will be investigated within the inquiry that already investigates the irregularities of Caixa. According to the Crusoé report, documents indicate that Michelle dealt with the issue personally with the bank’s president, Pedro Guimaraes.

According to the report, an audit by Caixa even identified a “strange fact” which, when investigated, led to the revelation of a list of people who would have been nominated by the first lady for Pronampe (National Program for Support to Microenterprises and Enterprises of Small Size).

The process of obtaining credit even received a “VIP treatment”, contrary to the normal flow. Most of the credit operations were carried out at a Caixa branch in Taguatinga.

Auditors visited the site and discovered a folder called “Referrals” in the computer system, which would concentrate requests sent by bank superiors on these demands.

The leader of the Minority in the Chamber, deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB-RJ), called the MPF to have Michelle investigated for influence peddling.

ATTENTION! I and the other leaders of the parties of @minorianacamara we just sued the MPF for Michelle Bolsonaro to be investigated for influence peddling. THE @Crusoe Magazine he denounced that she interfered in the Caixa so that businessmen in the pockets would receive loans. — Marcelo Freixo (@MarceloFreixo) October 1, 2021

