Netflix: See all October releases on streaming

Netflix released last Thursday (30) the complete list with all the titles that will arrive on the platform in the month of October. Among the highlights are the premiere of the third season of You, the new episodes of Locke & Key and the new batch of episodes from the Brazilian production Sintonia. In the movie world, Army of Thieves: Invasion of Europe, by Zach Snyder, will hit the platform by the end of the year.
new series
- 10/01 – Created (Season 1)
- 10/01 – seinfeld (Seasons 1 to 9)
- 10/01 – Dignity Colony: A Sect
- 10/01 – Spells & Meows (Season 1)
- 10/01 – Beyblade Burst Rise (Season 1)
- 10/01 – Oats Studios (Season 1)
- 10/01 – the flavors of korea (Season 1)
- 03/10 – Scissor Seven (3rd Season)
- 10/04 – On My Block (4th Season)
- 10/04 – Blue and You Clues (Season 1)
- 06/10 – Blind Marriage: Brazil (New episodes)
- 06/10 – cooking the impossible
- 06/10 – Revenge of the Juanas (Season 1)
- 06/10 – Purchased game – Volume 1
- 07/10 – Billion Dollar Battle: The Google Earth Case – Miniseries
- 10/08 – pretty smart (Season 1)
- 10/08 – Burari’s Mystery of Deaths: Miniseries
- 10/08 – A Grimm’s Dark Tale (Season 1)
- 10/08 – Family Snapshots (3rd Season)
- 10/09 – Blue Period (Season 1)
- 10/14 – Another life (2nd Season)
- 10/15 – You (3rd Season)
- 10/19 – Gabby’s Magic House (3rd Season)
- 10/21 – insiders (Season 1)
- 10/21 – Goop: Far Beyond Pleasure – (Season 1)
- 10/21 – Life is a Bug (Season 1)
- 10/21 – Komi Can’t Communicate (Season 1)
- 10/22 – Locke & Key (2nd Season)
- 10/22 – Department of Conspiracies: Part 1
- 10/22 – The Unknown Animal World (Season 1)
- 10/22 – Dynasty (4th Season)
- 10/22 – Maya and the 3 Warriors: miniseries
- 10/27 – tuning (2nd Season)
- 10/28 – Luis Miguel – The Series (3rd Season)
- 10/28 – Hospital Playlist (2nd Season)
- 10/29 – Colin in Black and White (Season 1)
- 10/29 – the time i give you (Season 1(
- 10/29 – Mytho (2nd Season)
- 10/30 – Love, Marriage and Divorce (2nd Season)
- No date set – Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts (Season 1)
- No date set – Talk to my Agent… in Bollywood
new movies
- 10/01 – hard to swallow
- 10/01 – Wimbledon: The Love Game
- 06/10 – has someone in your house
- 06/10 – Luccas Neto in: The Treasure Map 2
- 10/08 – Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle
- 10/12 – All for a Pop Star
- 10/13 – Violet Evergarden: The Movie
- 10/21 – ONE OK ROCK: Flip a Coin
- 10/26 – The Past Seller
- 10/27 – No Connection: Part 2
- 10/29 – Army of Thieves: Invasion of Europe
- 10/29 – The origin of the world