Netflix: See all October releases on streaming

Netflix released last Thursday (30) the complete list with all the titles that will arrive on the platform in the month of October. Among the highlights are the premiere of the third season of You, the new episodes of Locke & Key and the new batch of episodes from the Brazilian production Sintonia. In the movie world, Army of Thieves: Invasion of Europe, by Zach Snyder, will hit the platform by the end of the year.

new series

10/01 – Created (Season 1)

10/01 – seinfeld (Seasons 1 to 9)

10/01 – Dignity Colony: A Sect

10/01 – Spells & Meows (Season 1)

10/01 – Beyblade Burst Rise (Season 1)

10/01 – Oats Studios (Season 1)

10/01 – the flavors of korea (Season 1)

03/10 – Scissor Seven (3rd Season)

10/04 – On My Block (4th Season)

10/04 – Blue and You Clues (Season 1)

06/10 – Blind Marriage: Brazil (New episodes)

06/10 – cooking the impossible

06/10 – Revenge of the Juanas (Season 1)

06/10 – Purchased game – Volume 1

07/10 – Billion Dollar Battle: The Google Earth Case – Miniseries

10/08 – pretty smart (Season 1)

10/08 – Burari’s Mystery of Deaths: Miniseries

10/08 – A Grimm’s Dark Tale (Season 1)

10/08 – Family Snapshots (3rd Season)

10/09 – Blue Period (Season 1)

10/14 – Another life (2nd Season)

10/15 – You (3rd Season)

10/19 – Gabby’s Magic House (3rd Season)

10/21 – insiders (Season 1)

10/21 – Goop: Far Beyond Pleasure – (Season 1)

10/21 – Life is a Bug (Season 1)

10/21 – Komi Can’t Communicate (Season 1)

10/22 – Locke & Key (2nd Season)

10/22 – Department of Conspiracies: Part 1

10/22 – The Unknown Animal World (Season 1)

10/22 – Dynasty (4th Season)

10/22 – Maya and the 3 Warriors: miniseries

10/27 – tuning (2nd Season)

10/28 – Luis Miguel – The Series (3rd Season)

10/28 – Hospital Playlist (2nd Season)

10/29 – Colin in Black and White (Season 1)

10/29 – the time i give you (Season 1(

10/29 – Mytho (2nd Season)

10/30 – Love, Marriage and Divorce (2nd Season)

No date set – Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts (Season 1)

No date set – Talk to my Agent… in Bollywood

new movies

10/01 – hard to swallow

10/01 – Wimbledon: The Love Game

06/10 – has someone in your house

06/10 – Luccas Neto in: The Treasure Map 2

10/08 – Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle

10/12 – All for a Pop Star

10/13 – Violet Evergarden: The Movie

10/21 – ONE OK ROCK: Flip a Coin

10/26 – The Past Seller

10/27 – No Connection: Part 2

10/29 – Army of Thieves: Invasion of Europe