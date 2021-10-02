New Castlevania and Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake in development • Eurogamer.pt

Konami is preparing the return of the Castlevania, Metal Gear Solid and Silent Hill series.

According to VGC sources, who preferred to remain anonymous, Konami is already collaborating with outside studios on several projects to resurrect its series that once helped it rank as one of the most cherished publishers in the industry.

A new Castlevania will be the first of these new projects, being developed internally with the help of external Japanese studios. It will be the first original game in the series since 2014, when the sequel to Lords of Shadow was released.

This game is described as a new look to the Castlevania series, through which Konami intends to recover the core values ​​of the essence of Castlevania, but able to appeal to current audiences.

About Metal Gear Solid, the series will return in a remake under development at Virtuos, a studio known for converting several games to new platforms, called to collaborate with Konami on this project. The beloved MGS3 is the game that will have the right to remake, according to sources on the site.

As for Silent Hill, the VGC reinforces what had already been discussed in February, there are several games in development in external studios around the world.