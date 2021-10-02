New Chery Arrizo 6 Pro is already on sale with promotional price of R$ 134,990

THE Chaoa Chery launched this week the Rice 6 Pro, which actually becomes an updated version of sed average existing that will continue to be marketed. With changes in the look and more sophisticated style, the model reaches the top of the line, bringing technologies aimed at comfort and safety. Intended to annoy the segment leaders, Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic, and, for this, having a promotional price of R$134,990 for an indefinite period, later rising to R$139,990.

If back in the 2000s, buying a Chinese car was synonymous with mistrust, dubious quality, zero resale, and an “eternal marriage” to the model, these statements are now just a vague bad memory. At chinese brands they understood what the market demanded and made the necessary changes so that they could reach their “place in the sun” and please the Brazilian public. The cars have become a little more reliable, full of technologies, with quality finishes and mechanical sets that are the envy of many renowned models in the market.

The Caoa Chery Arrizo 6 Pro has a glossy black grille with chrome accents, and LED headlamps (photo: Caoa Chery/Disclosure)

A great example of this evolution is Caoa Chery, which launched in the market “players” of weight in the segment that is the fastest growing in the world, the SUVs, and also in the most traditional marketed today, the medium seds. In this segment, according to Fenabrave, Arrizo 6 occupies the fifth position in the ranking of the most successful of the year, surpassing Kia Cerato and beginning to annoy VW Jetta. And now, its newest version, the Arrizo 6 Pro, arrives to annoy the leaders of this category, Toyota Corolla, Honda Civic and Chevrolet Cruze.

To face the leaders, the Arizzo 6 Pro invests in a bold and imposing look. The fastback-style bodywork has well-defined lines and its own personality. The front features a new bumper design, with dynamic polygonal lines that complement a very pronounced, floating grille in gloss black and chrome accents. This chrome is present throughout the car in a very discreet way, but which complements the luxury and exclusivity aspect that the segment demands.

At the rear, the headlamps are also LED, joined by a strip in glossy black (photo: Caoa Chery/Disclosure)

In a unique version, which becomes the top of the line, the Arrizo 6 Pro has the entire LED optical assembly and the daytime running lights (DRLs) have been given chrome details. On the sides, the highlight goes to the 17-inch alloy wheels, with diamond ends and the center in glossy black, which are paved with 205/50 tires. The arched roof also adds a sporty touch to the sed. At the rear, the headlamps, which are also in LED, have a distinctive design and are joined by a link bar in glossy black, which expands the impression of the car’s width. The car’s identification plate has been re-accommodated in the rear cover, leaving the bumper cleaner and with spaces for the exhaust outlets (fake).

ON BOARD The Arrizo 6 Pro brings sophistication to the internal finish, using quality materials. The sed prides itself on the cockpit style of driving, with a higher center console, which features an electronic parking brake, auto hold and media center control and all driver hand controls.

The medium sed is 4.67m long, 2.65m wheelbase and 14.8cm high from the ground (photo: Caoa Chery/Disclosure)

Highlight for the central instrument panel, which in this version of 10.25 inches, all digital and in high resolution and with information such as speedometer and on-board computer. The media center also has a 10.25-inch screen, with connections by Apple Carplay and Android Auto. Finally, just below the multimedia center are the controls for the air conditioning, which in this version does not have a dual zone.

The sunroof is also a differential, as it usually only equips the most expensive versions in the segment. The finish of the new Arrizo 6 Pro features very soft leather and visible seams on the seats and rubberized material on the dashboard and doors. Ambient LED lighting enhances the sophistication and in this version the colors can be changed at your choice, in a function in the media center. In addition, the driver’s seat gained electrical regulation.

Chery Arrizo 6 Pro is finished with quality materials and multimedia center with 10.25 inch screen (photo: Caoa Chery/Disclosure)

A slip on the Arrizo 6 Pro is due to the steering wheel, which is only height-adjustable, and does not provide distance adjustment. The internal space is good. The rear seat accommodates up to two passengers well, even though the floor tunnel is low and wide. The trunk is the largest in the category, with 570 liters, and it is even possible to expand it by folding the back seat back.

DRIVING The mechanical set, formed by the 1.5 turbo engine with up to 150hp of power and the automatic transmission type CVT that simulates nine gears, provides good performance. The torque of 21.4kgfm could be increased, but nothing that is lacking in the user’s experience. The sed has good sprints and speed retakes. In addition, the driver can opt for sport mode, where the car responds even faster. The Arrizo 6 Pro also has the Eco mode, which is essential for urban traffic, aiming to save fuel.

Rear seat space is good, but comfort even for two people (photo: Caoa Chery/Disclosure)

Driving comfort has improved a lot if we compare it with the GSX version of the Arrizo 6, which is the only one of the previous model, with a suggested price of R$ 123,590. The vehicle absorbs impacts from the floor, but ride comfort would be better if the rear suspension used was multilink, and not semi-independent with torsion bar. But nothing to disqualify the car. The Arrizo 6 Pro has good cornering stability and well-calibrated power-assist steering.

MARKETPLACE The Arrizo 6 Pro comes with a package of considerable standard items, with a live switch, sunroof, 360-degree camera, six airbags, traction and stability controls. The suggested price of the sed is R$139,990, the same range as the competitors Toyota Corolla XEI (R$138,690), Honda Civic 2.0 ELX (R$134,900) and Chevrolet Cruze 1.4 LTZ (R$138,450).

The trunk of the Chery Arrizo 6 Pro is the largest in the segment, with 570 liters of capacity (photo: Caoa Chery/Disclosure)

Caoa Chery intends with the Arrizo 6 Pro to bring the famous cost/benefit, to try to fight in a segment that has owned for years and does not give peace to the second place, in this case, Corolla and Civic. With the increase in demand for SUVs, the sed segment has taken a hit, even though it is extremely traditional. Ford, for example, ended production of the Focus; Fiat, Citron and Peugeot no longer have models in this category, which facilitates the rise of Caoa Chery.

The wheels are 17-inch light alloy, fitted with tires measuring 205/50 R17 (photo: Caoa Chery/Disclosure)

TECHNICAL DATA SHEET

MOTOR

Transversal, four in-line cylinders, 16 valves, 1,499cm³ of displacement, flex, which develops maximum powers of 147hp (gasoline) and 150hp (ethanol) at 5,500rpm, and maximum torque of 21.4kgfm at 1,750rpm (g/e)

TRANSMISSION



Front-wheel drive, with simulated nine-speed CVT automatic transmission

SUSPENDED / WHEELS / TIRES

Front, independent, McPherson, with stabilizer bar; and semi-independent rear with torus/alloy bar, 6.5 x 17 inches/205/50 R17

DIRECTO



Pine and rack type, with electrical assistance

BRAKES

Ventilated discs at the front and solid discs at the rear, with ABS and EBD

CAPABILITIES



From the tank, 48 liters; trunk, 570 liters; and useful cargo (passengers plus luggage), 397 kilos

DIMENSIONS



Length, 4.67m; width, 1.81m; height, 1.49m; wheelbase distance, 2.65m; and height from the ground, 14.8 cm

WEIGHT



1,364 kilos

PERFORMANCE

0 to 100km/h: 9.98s (e) CONSUMPTION (**)

City: 11km/l (g); 7.6 km/l (e)

Road: 13.3km/l (g); 9.4km/l (e)

Manufacturer data (**) Inmetro data