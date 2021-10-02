New decree in Ceará extends restaurant opening hours and capacity for events, hotels and gyms | Ceará

A new decree announced this Friday (1st) extended the opening hours of restaurants to 2 am in Ceará, in addition to increasing the capacity of people in corporate events, hotels and gyms. The changes were announced by Governor Camilo Santana (PT) in a post on social networks, and should take effect on Monday (4).

According to Camilo, the adjustments were decided this Friday at a meeting with the committee that deliberates on the state decree.

“Among the adjustments is the extension of the opening hours of the restaurants to 2:00 am; the increase in the capacity of corporate events, hotels and gyms,” wrote Camilo.

Regarding schools, it was decided at the meeting, according to Camilo, that face-to-face teaching will be prioritized, “so that learning is reinforced with the presence of the student in the classroom, with the hybrid model being allowed in specific, duly proven situations” .

As Camilo, the number of cases and deaths by Covid-19 continue to fall across the state of Ceará, and the process of vaccination against the disease is advancing. “I reinforce the importance of all Cearenses above 12 years of age getting vaccinated. Only with mass vaccination will we be able to overcome this pandemic once and for all.”

The current decree that is in force allows the operation of the restaurants until 1 am. The decree also authorized an event at Arena Castelão, which will be held this weekend.