New pill against Covid-19, molnupiravir reduces the risk of hospitalizations and deaths by 50%, study says – Science

Pharmaceutical Merck announced, this Friday (1), that a drug developed against Covid-19 showed efficacy of almost 50% in risk reduction hospitalizations and deaths from the disease. The product called molnupiravir was tested on adult patients who had mild to moderate symptoms of coronavirus.

In the study, the drug reduced the chance of hospitalization or death by almost 50%, and 7.3% of patients tested were hospitalized or died, according to Merck. The American drugmaker said it will stop recruiting more volunteers due to positive results, after consulting regulatory bodies.

The company said it intends to issue an emergency Use Authorization application to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA, the US Anvisa) “as soon as possible.”

The tablet was developed by Merck in partner Ridgeback Biotherapeu.

Other pharmacists test antivirals

Antivirals work to prevent the virus from replicating and can be used in two situations: to allow people who already suffer from the disease not to progress to serious conditions, and to prevent those who have had close contact with the virus from developing the disease .

Treatment with easy-to-administer oral tablets is eagerly awaited and seen as an effective way to fight the pandemic. However, antivirals, in general, have not shown convincing results against covid-19.

Given that the market for these drugs is potentially huge, several laboratories are investing in their research, such as Atea Pharmaceuticals, also in the US, and the Swiss Roche, which are evaluating the effectiveness of a similar treatment, called AT-527.

Pfizer, which has developed one of the most widely used vaccines against covid, announced on Monday (27) that it was starting large-scale clinical trials of its own antiviral.