New punishment makes Dayane and Mileide put ‘fire in the hay’

the punishment caused by Dayane Mello by taking the robe to the stall, he created more tension in the house this Friday morning, October 1st. Marina Ferrari, who is with the model in the “perrengue”, was irritated with the brunette and shot, to Bil Araújo, who was in the kitchen with her.

“She doesn’t care about the house rules,” fired the fitness influencer. “You already know you can’t and keep doing it,” Bil agreed. “She doesn’t bother to avoid it, understand? Like this, since I don’t know if I can or not, at least I’ll try not to take it,” noted Ferrari.

But until then the conversations were like that, in the corner, until in the headquarters kitchen, with almost everyone awake and around, Mileide Mihaile and Dayane argued.

See+: MC Gui fights against Rico Melquiades

“Who took the punishment?” asked MC Gui in the kitchen. “Day took the robe,” Mileide said. “Oh, lie. Wow, we asked if they were taking anything in the bucket…”, recalled the funkeiro.

As Dayane was lying on the couch, she heard the gossip and didn’t like it. The peon got up screaming, claiming not to have been responsible. “It wasn’t you, Day?”, asked Mileide. “No!” shouted the model visibly annoyed. “It’s easy right, judging others,” he continued.

Mileide, embarking on the discussion that was beginning, let go. “Whoever’s in the stall with you said. Sorry”. “Not! It wasn’t Day”, insisted the model.

“The only thing that was different was the robe, because my bucket was empty,” Sthe said in defense.

“I always wear my robe and nothing ever happened. Let’s stop saying that people do things without knowing it, guys. How ugly!”, Dayane countered, leaving the room and heading for the bedroom.

“Nobody took anything in the bucket. The only thing he had was his robe. like the bottle, she [Dayane] he said he took the bottle and nothing came of it,” explained Sthe.

See+: Tati Quebra Barraco revolts with the elimination of Mussunzinho

And as any spark calls people there, Solange appeared in the kitchen to find out what was going on, and while Sthe explained, Dayane returned to the room and sat down for breakfast.

“The buckets were empty, the only thing I had was the robe”, said the influencer. “Didn’t you do it with the bottle? You took it and it didn’t lead to anything and then it did, didn’t it?”, recalled MC Gui to Day. “Yeah,” said Sthe.

“We don’t know, it’s not true”, replied the model. Solange wanted to alleviate the situation by telling her that she took her robe to the stall several times and nothing happened.

“I hate these people who keep saying things without knowing it,” Dayane said, leaving the table. “You took the bottle too Day, for God’s sake,” said MC Gui. “I’m not talking about the bottle, I’m saying that it [Sthe] you’re saying something she doesn’t even know, do you understand?”, shouted the model.

“I’m not carrying information, I’m just talking here in front of you. [o roupão] It was the only thing and the bottle was the same thing”, said the Bahian woman.

Very unhappy, the model went on to say that the pawns did not know the reason for the punishment and that they were all equal. “On what level? I don’t need to affront anyone in the early hours”, Mileide put in. “You took the robe and it’s in the manual that you can’t take anything, absolutely nothing,” he explained.

“Are you sure about that? Better get informed,” Dayane countered. “Then let’s get informed together, my love. Why am I so wrong if I’m saying this and you’re putting your foot down saying no”, concluded the ex-wife of Wesley Safadão.

See+: Marina Ferrari wants to distance herself from Rico Melquiades

MAIN NEWS:

Lucas Penteado lives with his fiancée’s alleged betrayal

Andressa Urach’s ex-husband appears with the police to get her out of the club: ‘Pianinha’

Farm 13: Mussunzinho is eliminated with 23.52% of votes

A Fazenda 13: Mussunzinho believes that he would have escaped from Roça if he had not had a chat with Erika

Kim Kardashian displays the corpão on Malibu beach

Sarah Andrade asks Bolsonaro to leave and becomes a topic on the web