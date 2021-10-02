New rift in volcano threatens villages on the Spanish island of La Palma

The volcano in the Canary Islands, which has been erupting for more than ten days, could cause further destruction: lava has opened a new crack in Monte Cumbre Vieja and threatens other villages.

Images captured by a drone show a river of red-hot lava flowing down the hill about 400 meters from where the primary eruption took place.

Several rifts have opened since the volcano came into activity on September 19th. The Institute of Volcanology of the Canary Islands described this latest opening as a new eruption focus.

La Palma officials said more homes were hit by lava overnight, leaving more people homeless, and expect the new flow to join the first in the next few hours.

The island’s surface is expanding as lava from the volcano solidifies as it comes into contact with seawater. A rocky ridge over 500 meters wide has already been created in a semicircle shape on the west coast of La Palma.

The thermal shock of lava in contact with the sea also generates a large cloud of smoke over the island. Ash covers streets and houses. People are walking around in masks and umbrellas, as chemical reactions formed in the atmosphere can cause irritation to the skin, eyes and respiratory system.

Authorities monitor air quality, and have asked residents to close doors and windows.