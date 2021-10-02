New RPG Dungeon Encounters Revealed

Square Enix has unveiled a new “Dungeon Exploration RPG” called Dungeon Encounter and announced that the game will be released on October 14, 2021 for PS4, PC and Nintendo Switch.

During a special appearance at the Tokyo Game Show (TGS) 2021, Square Enix producer Hiroaki Kato and director Hiroyuki Ito revealed a game that doesn’t embrace the traditional JRPG format that Square Enix has helped popularize around the world. Players march on a narrower grid, as if they were exploring a dungeon map rather than the dungeon itself. On-screen counters indicate the coordinates of players in the dungeon, as well as how many squares they have explored. Exploring an entire floor unlocks the next and grants the character additional “skill points”.

We’ve already played a bit of Dungeon Encounters and we’ve said that some will be repulsed by the more minimalist look, but if you “if you’re the type of gamer attracted to simple but complex battles, you should definitely give this game a try.”

Movement through the dungeon is not necessarily linear, as characters can use abilities to get out of the way. The trailer showed one character jumping two squares to the left over a gap, while another would move like a knight on a chessboard, ignoring walls and jumping into an “L”.

Of course, dungeons are not without dangers. Holes can take players and lower floors, some spaces can drain heroes’ money and, of course, monsters lie in wait to do battle. Combat appears to be turn-based, but with limited animations: both heroes and enemies are shown in simple portraits, and attacks take the form of colored arrows and on-screen art. There seems to be a wide variety of characters in the game, both good and bad, with some less humanoid figures shown among the allies in the trailer.

Kato described Ito, a Square Enix veteran whose career dates back to the 16-bit era, as a “game system design master” and emphasized strategy above all else. As the on-screen phrases say, “Don’t feel. Think.”

*Translated by: Bruno Yonezawa

