New Silent Hill is in production by Kojima Productions and Sony [rumor]

Anyone who has followed game news since last year has certainly come across at one time or another the rumor that Sony would be investing to bring it back silent Hill in partnership with Konami. Despite already being a well-worn rumor (and that didn’t materialize), the Gematsu website brought an exciting update, serving as a more reliable source for the subject.

According to the portal (one of the biggest in oriental games news), an anonymous source reported to the site that, in fact, there is a new game of silent Hill under development at the hands of Kojima Productions and with investments from Sony Interactive Entertainment.

The return of the rumor comes at a good time, as yesterday multiple portals (among them VGC and Eurogamer) reported that Konami intends to bring it back Silent Hill, Castlevania and Metal Gear Solid (which already had a remake of the third game in the oven). As all sources so far reveal that Konami is working with external partners to get back into the AAA gaming market, the rumor may be quite true.

Is Konami really coming back?

It is not new that, even without rumors, there is a lot of information that heats up the possible return of Konami to the market. Still in 2021, the company revealed that it would not be at E3, but that “it has ambitious plans for the future”.

At another point, Akira Yamaoka, one of the main songwriters on the Silent Hill series, gave a teaser in February revealing that he was working on a new project and that he was “the one you’ve been waiting for”. The information was revealed in a podcast, which had to be taken off the air at the request of some company – which was never revealed.

Although the possible new project involves Kojima Productions, according to Gematsu, nothing has been revealed if this would be the return of Silent Hills, still from the Konami era in 2014, or if it would be a new game made from scratch.

It is noteworthy that all this information is rumors and should not be taken as official data. So, can we believe the rumor? Do you think it could be true? Leave your comment below!