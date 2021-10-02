New video shows that Gabby Petito talked about the fight she had with her boyfriend to police | World

Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old blogger who was murdered, even spoke to the police about her run-ins with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.

The story was revealed by CNN, which obtained a video recorded by a police officer who answered a call in August (the agent wore a camera on his body).

Americans keep watch after influencer Gabby Petito’s death

The video that was recently obtained by the media shows some of the problems facing the couple. The recording is over 52 minutes. Petito tells the officer that Laundrie held her tightly by the chin, and that she herself had hit him before.

Utah police stopped the couple’s van on Aug. 12 after receiving a report of a domestic dispute.

Police officers interrogated the couple separately for an hour on the side of the road. Police officers did not charge anyone on that occasion.

Last week, Laundrie was accused of fraud for using Petito’s debit card. Police are seeking to link him to Petito’s death.

The two started a trip in her van in June. Along the way, they posted videos on social media.

There is a search warrant for the capture of 23-year-old Laundrie, which was issued by a Wyoming state jury for the use of Petito’s debit card. He was not charged with the blogger’s death.

Petito’s family reported his disappearance on September 11th. Ten days earlier, Laundrie had returned home from the trip without her. He’s been missing since then.

Petito’s body was discovered in September in a remote area of ​​the Bridger-Teton National Forest in western Wyoming.