New WhatsApp function arrives that is being eagerly awaited by users

It’s official! A new WhatsApp function arrives, which is being eagerly awaited by users.

The application has been working on developing reactions to messages, just as it exists on Instagram and Twitter.

And the news is that the process advances a lot. Before, only those who had WhatsApp Beta on iOS had access to the tests.

Now, Android users are also participating in the experiment – ​​which is entering its final stage.

The feature has been awaited for a long time and, with this progress, should be released to everyone soon.

In other words, even those who are not a fan of WhatsApp Beta will be able to react to messages when the update becomes available.

WABetaInfo, a website specializing in advancing news about the application, published an image showing a preview of the function.

As can be seen below, it is practically complete with just a few tweaks and possible bug fixes.

WhatsApp Beta

This modality serves so that the application’s users can test previously the functions under development to enter the application.

If you want to be a tester on the Android version, just search for the app on Google Play with the term “WhatsApp Beta” next to it. On iOS, you have to have the app first Test Flight installed.

However, it is worth noting that, due to their experimental nature, new functions do not always end up being implemented immediately and can be canceled without prior notice.

Finally, WhatsApp reminds you that the test version of the application may have instabilities that the final version does not.

