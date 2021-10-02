Neymar runs faster than Messi and Mbappé

Paris Saint-Germain’s attacking trio MNM (Messi, Neymar and Mbappé) have Neymar as the most defensively active and by far the most running on the field. Returning to playing more on the wing as he did in Barcelona, ​​the Brazilian just hasn’t covered more kilometers in total than defensive midfielder Ander Herrera so far in PSG’s two Champions League games (draw against Brugge by 1-1 and victory over Manchester City 2 to 0).

Of the 180 minutes he was on the field, Neymar covered 21.1 km, being second only to Herrera with 23.6 km. Among the players who played every minute of the two Champions League matches, Messi is the one with the least amount of distance covered, with 16.9 km. In other words, they are almost 4 km less than Neymar in just two games.

The MNM trio has only three games for PSG at the moment, and only against Manchester City the three were on the field throughout the match. The expectation is that they will play together again throughout the match against Rennes, on Sunday (3), for the French Championship.

Last season, in the main European competition, Neymar and Mbappé ended up with similar numbers of distance covered in average per minutes. This time, Mbappé only adds 14 km, in 141 minutes — he was substituted against Brugge –. Thus, his average is 9 km per game, below Neymar’s 10.5 km, but greater than Messi’s 8.5 km per game.

So much effort left Neymar also as the player of the trio that most recovers balls for the team. In total, he has already managed 5 tackles, with Mbappé 3 and Messi only 1.

In the tactical design of PSG with the trio, Neymar returns to have greater defensive responsibility for the left. It was common to see him marking the opponent’s right back as he did so much for Barcelona while alongside Messi.

The Argentine, on the other hand, continues with the already peculiar low mileage covered in the field. He and Mbappé form part of the first line of defense, with Neymar closing the line that follows the midfield from the left.

Despite the defensive sacrifice, Neymar remains efficient in attack. In a statistic focused only on the number of dribbles of the three players when they played together in three matches so far, the Brazilian has 18 in total, with Mbappé 13 and Messi 8.

In the submissions, while the trio was together for PSG, Messi has 7 in total, Neymar has 5 and Mbappé only 2. With the trio on the field, Messi has 1 goal scored, Neymar also and Mbappé continues without a goal.