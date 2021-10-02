NFL confirms artists to perform in 2022

Last Thursday (09/30), the NFL (National Football League) released the attractions of the traditional halftime show, Halftime do Super Bowl 2022. The event will take place on February 13th at SoFi Stadium in California.

The Super Bowl Halftime will be broadcast on ESPN on Star+ and will feature five big names in American hip-hop, who will share the stage at the same time.

The stars of the night will be:

Dr. Dre;

Snoop Dogg;

Eminem;

Mary J. Blige;

Kendrick Lamar.

Altogether, all the artists add up to 43 Grammy Awards and 19 albums that took the number one spot on the Billboard charts. Sports enthusiasts can follow the entire 2022 NFL season, with every playoff match, on ESPN on Star+.

Super Bowl Show

The Super Bowl halftime show is already a tradition and one of the top entertainment events in the United States. But for many years, Halftime didn’t have that “show” aspect.

To give you an idea, until the 90’s, only martial bands from universities and even Disney characters performed in the NFL break. Which didn’t draw much of the public’s attention.

It was only in 1993 that the event organizers conceived a show, which would become one of the high points of the American football final. That year’s Super Bowl broadcast rights owner invited the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, to make the halftime event as important as the game itself.

Michael Jackson’s performance definitely revolutionized the Super Bowl Halftime, which every year features performances by great musicians from the North American scene.