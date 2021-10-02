Nintendo Switch Lite is officially launched in Brazil

Now it’s official!

Despite already circulating in the country through importation, the Nintendo Switch Lite, compact version of the most current console from the dear game company, had not yet been officially launched in Brazil. This situation has changed today, October 1st, with the confirmation of the arrival of the lovely device in Brazilian lands.

In a press release, it was confirmed that the laptop is now available in physical and virtual stores. The suggested price of the console is R$ 1,899 and the device is shipped with a Brazil-compatible AC adapter, as well as a Switch Lite quick start flyer translated into Portuguese.

Altogether there are three colors available to buy, the yellow, turquoise and coral. And, as fans may already know, despite being a more compact version, the video game is compatible with all games from Nintendo Switch library that can be played in portable mode.

It is worth remembering that, despite being launched in 2017, the Nintendo Switch it was only officially launched in Brazil in September of last year, arriving in an “official” imported form, which explained the price of almost three thousand reais.

