‘No chest’ · TV News

Although Mussunzinho has already been eliminated from A Fazenda 2021, some pedestrians have not yet accepted Erika Schneider’s choice to nominate him for last week’s farm. This Friday (1st), Rico Melquiades fought with the dancer and stated that she had not attacked Arcrebiano de Araújo because he was afraid of the model. “Had no chest,” accused the former MTV.

“That’s her problem. The person tries to talk to her to give her an alert [mas ela não aceita]. She wasn’t going to vote for Mussunzinho,” said the man from Alagoas in a conversation with Aline Mineiro.

Upon hearing the comment of the game ally, the ex-ballerina of Faustão revolted and began to scream. “Of course I would! You’re not in my head. You have your opinion. I like Bil,” she snapped. “You didn’t have the chest,” Rico accused. “I like him, it’s not that I didn’t have a breast [para indicá-lo]”, continued the pawn.

During the discussion, the digital influencer stated that Erika is afraid of Bil and said that, therefore, she will be nominated for the next farm. After a while, the participant started to cry: “I don’t want to fight with you, really. I like you a lot. You piss me off. Why do you keep making me mad? Stop making me mad, I’m mad. shivering”.

“Let’s go to the living room, let’s eat. Everything will be fine, Erika. Calm down,” asked the former MTV. “Don’t fight with me, bro,” she asked. “I try to talk to you,” replied the pawn. “You have your opinion, and I have my opinion. That’s it. I need to calm down more, I’m too explosive,” assumed the blonde.

At dawn this Friday, Erika had already been questioned by Bil about the nomination of Mussunzinho. The ex-BBB suggested that the dancer doesn’t know how to make smart choices.

“You have to know how to think about your things,” the capixaba shot. “I know how to think about my own things. I’m acting with my heart, unlike you who are acting with your 100% reason,” she replied.

“Your heart is making you miss a lot, have you noticed?” the model continued. “Everyone plays their game. Do you think you’re 100% right? You can’t [deixar] go up to your head just because you came back from a field,” she snapped.

Nervous at the comment, Bil grumbled, “Who’s saying I’m back from the field and it’s going to my head? Don’t put words in my mouth. You just did. Be careful with your arguments, you make a mess like that, putting arguments in your mouth of people”.

“You’re always judging me, always saying: ‘You’re getting it wrong a lot.’ Do you think you’re always getting it right?”, asked Erika. “Playing with your heart you’re making a mistake. I don’t know if I’m making a mistake, I’m playing my game. But I think you’re making a mistake”, completed the pawn.

