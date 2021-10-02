Nubank provides 700 job openings

About 700 job openings are being offered by Nubank, one of the largest financial services platforms in South America. According to fintech, the opportunities are available to people specializing in technology.

Candidates can reside in any city or country, and have any higher education level or experience. Vacancies are available for different areas in Technology, such as Software Engineering (500), Product Manager (55), Design (85) and Data Science (50), for example.

The digital bank will carry out a selection process, which will be carried out virtually. Interviews, technical activities in groups and individuals will be scheduled, including those referring to the candidates’ areas of interest.

Founded in 2013 by David Vèlez, the Nubank It’s a company startup Brazilian based in São Paulo, pioneer in the financial services segment, acting as a credit card operator and digital bank with operations in Brazil.

In 2014, the company launched its first product, an international credit card under the Mastercard brand, with no annual fee and completely managed through an application.

“In Brazil, we pay the highest fees and interest in the world for the worst banking services. We know technology and design can solve this problem. That’s why we got together in 2013 to redefine people’s relationship with money, through a more efficient and transparent experience. Our goal is to do away with complexity and return control of financial life to everyone.”

Registration and information

Interested parties can find out more details about the desired position and apply through the official site.

