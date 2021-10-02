(OFF) Former Botafogo, Alberto Valentim is announced as Athletico-PR’s new coach

Alberto Valentine is a red-black idol. He has a victorious past on the field and on the edge of the lawn with the Athletic Paranaense. Now, he’s back in Hurricane, to take on the role of head coach.

Valentim arrives to compose the technical committee, which is currently headed by the technical director Paulo Autuori.

Alberto Valentine

At 46 years of age, Alberto Valentim arrives for his third time at Athletico Paranaense. He first arrived at the club at the age of 20. He played as a right-back and midfielder for the Hurricane between 1996 and 1999. He was a player for the Hurricane in 2008 and 2009, the year in which he ended his career as an athlete. During the period, he lifted the cup of the 1999 Libertadores and State 2009 selective.

His off-field career began at Rubro-Negro, in 2012. And the start couldn’t have been better. He was part of the technical committee that helped Hurricane in the campaign that guaranteed access from Serie B to Serie A of the Brazilian in 2012. He also helped Athletico win a spot in CONMEBOL Libertadores after third place in the 2013 Brazilian Nationals.

In 2014, he took on a new challenge on the Palmeiras technical committee. He left the São Paulo club to become coach in 2017, at Red Bull Brasil, in Campinas (SP). From then on, he trained Botafogo (2018, 2019 and 2020), Pyramids, from Egypt (2018), Vasco da Gama (2018 and 2019), Avaí (2019) and Cuiabá (2021).

Presentation

Alberto Valentim arrives at CAT Caju this Friday (1) to establish a bond with Athletico Paranaense. It will be presented to the group of athletes and staff of the club this Saturday morning (2).

It will also accompany the red-black delegation in Rio de Janeiro, where Hurricane faces Flamengo from 16:00 on this Sunday (3), at Maracanã Stadium, for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship.