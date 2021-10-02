Offer alert: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max for R$ 2,150

Launched in the first quarter of this year, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is an intermediate smartphone that hits the market with the proposal of being a viable alternative for users who are looking for a phone with current features, good battery life and satisfactory performance for most users. activities.
The device has interesting specs, featuring a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED screen, FHD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels) and 120 Hz refresh rate, a feature that is usually only present in more expensive models.
As for the internal hardware, the RN 10 Pro Max uses Qualcomm’s platform and is equipped with the Snapdragon 732G processor, Adreno 618 GPU and 6 GB of RAM memory and a 5.020 mAh battery.
Moving on to the price, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max reached the value of R$ 2,650 between the months of July and August this year, however this October 1st it is possible to find it for R$ 2,150 in the version with 128 GB of internal storage, 6 GB of RAM and Vintage Bronze color.
The store that has this offer is Casas Bahia, which, in addition to the low price, also offers up to 10 installments of R$250 without interest, but without cashback and a single color option.