Offer alert: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max for R$ 2,150

Launched in the first quarter of this year, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is an intermediate smartphone that hits the market with the proposal of being a viable alternative for users who are looking for a phone with current features, good battery life and satisfactory performance for most users. activities.

The device has interesting specs, featuring a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED screen, FHD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels) and 120 Hz refresh rate, a feature that is usually only present in more expensive models.

As for the internal hardware, the RN 10 Pro Max uses Qualcomm’s platform and is equipped with the Snapdragon 732G processor, Adreno 618 GPU and 6 GB of RAM memory and a 5.020 mAh battery.