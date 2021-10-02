Office 2021: Microsoft Announces Pricing and Features for Support to Launch with Windows 11

Starting with the values, Office 2021 will be sold in two versions:

Office Home and Student 2021: US$ 149.99 (BRL 805.73)

Office Home and Business 2021: US$249.99 (R$1,342.92)

Both will include Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote and Microsoft Teams applications for PC and Mac, but only Home and Business 2021 will have Outlook and features exclusive for business purposes.

Speaking of functions, Office 2021 will also have collaborative features found in Office 365 with real-time multi-editing, integration with OneDrive and Teams. Another new feature that will also be available to everyone is the new interface with neutral colors and rounded corners to match Windows 11.