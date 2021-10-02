Office 2021: Microsoft Announces Pricing and Features for Support to Launch with Windows 11

Starting with the values, Office 2021 will be sold in two versions:
- Office Home and Student 2021: US$ 149.99 (BRL 805.73)
- Office Home and Business 2021: US$249.99 (R$1,342.92)
Both will include Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote and Microsoft Teams applications for PC and Mac, but only Home and Business 2021 will have Outlook and features exclusive for business purposes.
Speaking of functions, Office 2021 will also have collaborative features found in Office 365 with real-time multi-editing, integration with OneDrive and Teams. Another new feature that will also be available to everyone is the new interface with neutral colors and rounded corners to match Windows 11.
Speaking of new features, we have new tools for drawing tables in Word. Availability of XLOOKUP, LET, XMATCH functions, dynamic matrix support and improved tools for drawing tables in Excel.
Outlook will have email translation in 70 languages and instant search. PowerPoint, on the other hand, will have ink brushes that can be recorded to draw illustrations as they were made, it will also be possible to record presentations with the addition of video, used brushes and laser pointer in real time, in addition to format support
All versions will support the OpenDocument (ODF) 1.3 format and will also have performance and security improvements.
Office 2021 will be compatible with Windows 10, Windows 11 and the 3 latest versions of macOS released by Apple. Unfortunately Microsoft has not yet revealed prices for Brazil, but we believe they should be similar to the R$749 and R$1,989 charged by the Home Student and Business versions of the current version of the suite.