Oi signs contract for the sale of control of V.tal for R$ 12.9 billion

Oi informed the market that on Friday morning, 1st, it signed the contract for the sale of the control of its Infraco, V.tal, to funds managed by the bank BTG Pactual and Globenet. The transaction was scheduled since July 7, when the judicial auction took place at the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro, and it is a necessary formality for the continuation of the process.

The deal will still be evaluated by Anatel and Cade. If it receives the green light from the regulator and the Brazilian antitrust sheriff, it will be concluded as follows:

Oi will receive a primary installment, at closing, of R$3.27 billion for the sale of 14.67% of V.tal’s voting capital. On the same date, it starts to receive a secondary installment of R$ 6.51 billion for the transfer of 29.16% of the voting capital of the infrastructure company. This secondary installment will be paid in annual installments over the next three years. And they can be brought forward to December 2022, at Oi’s request.

“The Agreement also provides that, if SPE InfraCo, on the closing date, does not have the intercompany debt with Oi described in item (ii) of Clause 5.3.8.1 of the Amendment to the PRJ, the value of the Primary Component will be reduced

in the amount of BRL 1,500,000,000.00 (one billion, five hundred million reais), and such amount will be reallocated to the Secondary Component, in which case the Company will sell and transfer to the Investor additional shares of

issue of SPE InfraCo so that the shares of the Secondary Portion represent 35.88% of the voting capital of SPE InfraCo”, says the company, in a note.

Payments don’t end there. Within 90 days after the deal, Oi will receive an additional primary installment of R$1.25 billion for 5.64% of the voting capital in V.tal. In the same period, there will be the merger of V.tal by Globenet and transfer of another 6.81% of Oi’s shares to BTG. The fair value considered is R$1.51 billion.

Finally, there will be an additional primary installment, within the same 90 days, of R$360 million for 1.61% of the voting capital.

After the steps provided for above, Vtal’s new shareholders will hold 57.9% of the voting capital, with Oi remaining with the remaining stake.

The total value of the operation, therefore, reaches R$12,923,338,290.67. There are also correction clauses based on targets until the deal is finalized, which depends on the approval of the authorities.

V.tal, formerly known as Infraco, brings together the optical network built and used by Oi. Both backbone and backhaul, as well as the access network. The new wholesale company was created with the objective of becoming a neutral infrastructure operator, offering services to other operators that wish to resell broadband, contract transport capacity or even installation services in the consumer’s home.

The sale is the last of a large Oi asset provided for in the judicial reorganization plan. Last year, the company divested itself of mobile towers, data centers and the Mobile unit, which is still waiting for the true signal from the authorities to be completed. Two weeks ago, Tele.Síntese showed that Anatel’s technical area was in favor of the sale of Oi Móvel to rivals TIM, Vivo and Claro, and suggested counterparts that do not change the transfer of assets, but bring obligations to service ISPs and MVNOs.