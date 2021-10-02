one of the largest comets on record heads for Earth

Called the Bernardinelli-Bernstein, a comet was released in June 2021, and researchers have now only compiled everything they know in an article submitted to The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

giant comet

More recent calculations place this star’s core at about 150 kilometers wide.

National Geographic says it’s by far the largest size for a star of its kind in decades. Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko, which the European Space Agency’s Rosetta probe orbited from 2014 to 2016, was only about four kilometers wide.

Over the next decade, Bernardinelli-Bernstein will get brighter as it approaches the inner solar system, heading into the plane of planets’ orbits from below.

Its closest approach to Earth will take place on January 21, 2031, when it is expected to be about 1.6 billion kilometers from the sun, a little farther than the average distance from Saturn. It will then begin its long retreat back to the outer realms of the solar system, remaining visible until at least the 2040s, or for decades to come.

Depending on how much gas it releases as its ice vaporizes due to the sun’s glare, Bernardinelli-Bernstein can look as bright in the night sky as Titan, Saturn’s largest moon. If so, the comet should be visible in 2031 with a minimally decent amateur telescope.

But comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein is also notable for how far it was from the Sun when it was first observed. This icy object comes from the Oort Cloud, an enormous spherical haze of objects that envelops the sun thousands of times farther than Earth.