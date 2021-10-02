Palmeiras: Deyverson is attacked on the web after Atlético-MG asks for Dudu’s goal annulment: ‘They’ll stone you in the street’

Deyverson was attacked on the web after invading the field in the bid that secured Palmeiras in the Libertadores final

After Atlético-MG asked for the annulment of Dudu’s goal in the Libertadores, Deyverson was attacked on the web by fans of palm trees. On social networks, netizens did not spare criticism of the player for ‘invading’ the field in the bid that resulted in Verdão’s classification for the decision of the continental competition.

On Instagram, many supporters commented on the athlete’s latest post with insults and curses. “If you cancel the game because of you, you’re fucked,” wrote a Palmeirense. “you are a disservice to the world” blasted another. “Why did you invade the field before the goal? Are you insane? Dude, leak from Palmeiras for God’s sake. Nobody can stand you anymore. At this point they will start stoning you in the street“, added one more.

The team led by Abel Ferreira won the place for the final of the Libertadores last Tuesday (28), after drawing 1-1 with Galo. Alviverde was 0-0 with the Minas Gerais team in the first match, but advanced in the tournament thanks to the qualified goal rule.

Atlético-MG, however, sent a letter to Conmebol and requested the invalidation of the goal noted by Dudu. That’s because, before the 29-year-old striker hit the net, Deyverson – reserve in the match – entered the field. the goal placed the São Paulo club in the championship decision for the second consecutive year.

It is noteworthy that the end of Libertadores is initially scheduled for November 27, at the Estadio Centenário, in Montevideo, Uruguay. Palmeiras and Flamengo seek to integrate the select group of Brazilians with three titles in the competition.