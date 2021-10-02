Palmeiras x Flamengo will be the fourth Brazilian final in the Copa Libertadores; check out how the other three were

Verdão advanced to the big decision after eliminating Atlético-MG in the away goal, while Rubro-Negro thrashed Barcelona in the aggregate score.

This week, the grand final of the Liberators cup has been set. On Tuesday (28), the palm trees tied 1-1 with Atlético-MG and, because the match at Allianz Parque ended 0-0, the team from São Paulo advanced to the decision. The opponent will be the Flamengo, who again beat Barcelona de Guayaquil 2-0. It will be the fourth time that two Brazilian teams will decide the Libertadores.

The first time happened in 2005, between Athletico and São Paulo. In the first leg, held in Beira-Rio because of the public capacity, the score ended in a tie at 1 to 1: Aloísio scored for Hurricane and Durval (against) tied for Tricolor. At Morumbi, São Paulo won by 4-0, with goals from Amoroso, Fabão, Luizão and Diego Tardelli.

A year later, the São Paulo Tricolor would once again figure in a Libertadores decision, this time against Internacional. In Morumbi, Colorado won 2-1, with goals from Rafael Sóbis. Edcarlos declined for the São Paulo team. At Beira-Rio, the scoreboard ended in a 2-2 draw: Fernandão and Tinga scored for Inter, while Fabão and Lenílson scored for São Paulo.

For a while, CONMEBOL avoided teams from the same country as much as possible from reaching the final. If two Brazilians advanced to the semifinals, they would necessarily face each other, with only one advancing to the decision. The only possibility would be for three teams from the same country to be in the top four.

In 2020, however, the final was again held between Brazilians. Palmeiras and Santos faced each other at Maracanã, on January 30, 2020, after eliminating River Plate and Boca Juniors in the semifinals, respectively. The match, which was not technically brilliant, ended 1-0 for Verdão, with a goal by Breno Lopes.