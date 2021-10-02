Paolla Oliveira poses in red lipstick and receives compliments

This Friday, October 1st, Paolla Oliveira enchanted his followers by posting a photo to his Instagram account. In the image, the actress appears in red lipstick while holding a rose in her hands.

“A woman in red lipstick on Friday just wants peace and love,” she wrote in the caption. Paolla still marked her boyfriend Diogo Nogueira in the publication.

Quickly, the publication received 100,000 likes and thousands of comments. “Too perfect”, “Goddess” and “What a beautiful woman” were just some of the compliments received by the famous woman.

TOWARDS CARNIVAL 2022

Without Diogo Nogueira’s company, Paolla Oliveira was present at the first rehearsal of Acadêmicos do Grande Rio, held on the night of Thursday, September 30, at the club’s court, in the municipality of Duque de Caxias, in Rio de Janeiro. In red bodysuit and green skirt, colors of the association. The actress was tireless and showed that she is ready for the marathon towards Carnival 2022.

It is worth noting that the restrictions rules due to the pandemic are more flexible in the state of Rio de Janeiro, and activities such as rehearsals in samba schools are already allowed, with a reduced audience.

