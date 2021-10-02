Participant disapprove third party of reality show

Everything indicates that the third party of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) did not appeal to pedestrians. The small amount of alcoholic beverages and the short duration of the event ended up generating criticism from names such as Rico Melquides, Dayne Mello, Tati Quebra Barraco, Sthe Matos, etc.

After Gui Araujo and Bil Araújo noticed the decrease in drinking, Rico Melquiades abandoned the event organized by the RecordTV production and vented with Tati Quebra Barraco, MC Gui and Solange Gomes:

This is a boring party, see, guys!

While MC Gui was silent, Tati Quebra Barraco and Solange Gomes didn’t say words, but gestured with a positive sign for the pawn’s affirmation about the party. Quickly, the camera from playplus, the reality show’s streaming platform, cut the scene so as not to voice the complaint.

At the end of the party, however, Dayane Mello left to sleep and said that she also did not approve of the night of fun.

Will the party be like this for the next two months?

“Certainty,” stated Bil Araujo. “Really?” asked Valentina Francavilla. “If that’s the case, I’m not going anymore,” warned Sthe Matos. “Then let’s not go anymore,” added Valentina.

The Farm 2021: Peons complain about the reality show party Image: Playback/Playplus

Gui Araujo opined that the lack of drink may have been thought by the production to offer a great reception at the entrance of Lary Bottino – Fernanda Medrado’s replacement.

It was just to welcome the newcomer!

Valentina, then, proposed that the pawns unite against the production of “A Fazenda 2021” if the next party is bad. “Let’s protest,” he suggested.

“If not next, don’t have [bebida], we start a rebellion,” joked Sthe Matos.

Marina Ferrari burst out laughing and warned that it is still possible to make the next parties worse. “There, we make the rebellion and take the candy too”, he mocked.

