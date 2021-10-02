Paulinho Moccelin discusses with coach Gustavo Florentín and must embezzle Sport against Grêmio | sport

The problem happened this week, in the middle of training, when coach and striker had an argument. Despite the setting, both talked and timed the episode – between the duo and the cast itself – to restore the atmosphere. Also because Sport comes from a troubled week – with administrative errors, removal of the football board and the imminent departure of André.

With the episode, the tendency is for Paulinho Moccelin to join the other three embezzlements confirmed in Rubro-negro. Case of defender Pedro Henrique, right-back Hayner and defensive midfielder Zé Welison – who are suspended in this round.

Without Moccelin in the lineup, the tendency is for attacking midfielder Gustavo or center forward Santiago Tréllez to take over. The team also has Leandro Barcia and Cristiano as alternatives available to the offensive sector.

Throughout this season, before Moccelin, the Rubro-negro came to have relationship problems with the center forward Mikael and the right-back Patric. On both occasions, however, the team was under the command of former coach Umberto Louzer.