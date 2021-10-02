People over 60 years old start taking the 3rd dose from the second in São Paulo | Brazil

THE City Hall of São Paulo announced this Thursday (30) that will start apply the third dose of the vaccine against covid-19 in over 60 years old and Health professionals who received the second dose, or single dose, more than six months ago from next Monday (4) .

To check the date, the person needs to see when they took the second dose and do the six-month count.

According to management Ricardo Nunes (MDB), the municipality received 329,760 new doses of the immunizing agent from to do for this purpose.

The application of doses will be made in 469 Basic Health Units (UBSs) and Outpatient Medical Assistance (LOVEs) / Integrated UBSs, in addition to the 21 megastations, 19 drive-thrus, three health centers and flywheels.

The health professional who is going to take the booster dose must present proof of employment in a health service in the city of São Paulo or a document from the class council. It is also possible to present proof of profession, certificate or diploma.

Elderly people over 60 years old must present identification document, proof of physical or digital vaccination and proof of address from the municipality, if the previous doses have not been applied in the capital.

The third dose for people over 60 years old had been announced by minister of health, Marcelo Queiroga, last Tuesday (28), but he had not set a start date.

According to the city, the booster dose it is also available for people over 18 who have a high degree of immunosuppression. For this group, you must have taken the second dose or single dose for at least 28 days.