Pernambuco Announces Booster Dose of Covid-19 Vaccine for Health Workers and People 60 Years Old | Pernambuco

The government of Pernambuco announced, this Friday (1st), the application of a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine for health workers and for people over 60 years old. Until then, the state recommendation was the third dose in the public over 70 years and immunosuppressed ( see video above).

The Secretary of Health of the state, André Longo, said, during a press conference, that the members of the new groups must have completed the vaccination schedule for at least six months to receive the boost. For people with low immunity, the interval is 28 days. It is up to each municipality to decide the immunization schedule.

The vaccination schedule is considered complete when the person takes two doses of the immunizers CoronaVac, Pfizer/BioNTech or AstraZeneca/Fiocruz, or the single dose of the Janssen vaccine. The secretary reinforced that vaccination has contributed to reducing the contamination rates in Pernambuco.

“The resumption of activities is the result of advances in vaccination, which is a key part for us to overcome the virus, and here we reinforce that it is very important to complete the vaccination schedule as indicated for each of the groups,” recalled Longo.

The secretary stated that, in the next few days, Pernambuco should receive more than 318,000 doses of immunizing agents from Pfizer and AstraZeneca. “Especially AstraZeneca, it is for a second dose. It is very important to pay attention to this,” he said.

André Longo also stated that the days of mobilization to speed up the application of the second dose helped to reduce to around 381,000 the number of people with a delayed vaccination schedule. The state reached more than 700 thousand residents with a delayed second dose.

During the press conference, the secretary also announced a new testing point to detect Covid-19 when arriving at Recife/Guararapes International Airport – Gilberto Freyre, in the south of the capital, and three itinerant vans for testing people with symptoms or who have had contact with someone with suspicion.

“The sooner we detect active cases of the disease, the faster we can control it by isolating people and thus interrupting the chain of transmission,” said Longo.

The new points seek to reinforce the mass testing program for the population of Pernambuco, launched by the state government in August.

Vaccination against other diseases

This Friday (1st), the National Multivaccination Campaign began, which seeks to immunize children and adolescents under 15 against various diseases and update the booklet. the secretary

André Longo said that, like other places in the country, Pernambuco has not yet reached the target of minimum coverage for the vaccines indicated for the protection of children and adolescents targeted by the national campaign.

Currently, the vaccine coverage indicated for children under 1 year of age is 70.35% of the public who should have taken BCG, for example, and 68.26% of the pneumococcal population. In those above that age, none of the main vaccines surpass 65% of the target audience.

“This is a risk to everyone’s health, because we live in danger of the return of diseases that were eradicated”, declared the secretary.