Pernambuco authorizes third dose for health workers and people aged 60 years

The State Secretary of Health, André Longo, announced, at a press conference, this Friday (1), the authorization to start vaccination against Covid-19 with a booster dose for health workers and all people over 60 years in Pernambuco.

According to the manager, the immunization strategy for these groups can already be defined by the municipalities.

The advance is possible thanks to the arrival of new batches with more than 318,000 doses of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines, scheduled to take place between this Friday and Saturday (2).

“We will be vaccinating both health workers and people over 60 years old who have an interval of more than six months for the second dose. The municipalities are already authorized as soon as the vaccines arrive”, indicated the secretary.

The secretary also informed that, after meetings with the Ministry of Health, new doses of immunizing agents should be sent to Pernambuco in the coming days to advance the application of the third dose in health professionals.

“We know the challenge of administering the booster dose across the entire category in a short period of time. Therefore, we need to mobilize efforts to summon health workers and vaccinate them in a timely manner”, reinforced Longo.

Testing

The secretary also announced a new testing point for Covid-19 at Recife International Airport, located in the neighborhood of Imbiribeira, in the South Zone of the city.

The point is part of the Testa PE government’s strategy, which intends to test 10% of the Pernambuco population by the end of February 2022.

According to Longo, three itinerant vans will also be made available for the tests, indicated for those who have symptoms or have had contact with suspected cases.

“The sooner we detect active cases of the disease, the faster we will be able to control with the isolation of people and, thus, interrupt the chain of transmission,” he said.

Other vaccines

The secretary also informed that Pernambuco has not yet reached the goal of minimum coverage for vaccines indicated for the protection of children and adolescents under 15 years of age.

In these age groups, the application of some immunobiologicals that are already part of the routine calendar at health centers across the country is indicated, such as polio, hepatitis A and B, triple viral, human rotavirus and dTp, among others.

To increase this coverage and promote protection against vaccine-preventable diseases in children and adolescents, the State Health Department (SES-PE) mobilizes the 184 municipalities in the state, during this month of October, to carry out the Multivaccination Campaign to Update the Booklet of Vaccination.

In the state, people from Pernambuco and Pernambuco can seek more than 2,400 vaccination rooms, equipped with a vaccination card, and provide protection. The update campaign runs until the 29th, with the D-Day of mobilization scheduled for 16.10.

Currently, vaccination coverage in Pernambuco for immunobiologicals indicated for children under 1 year of age is configured as follows: BCG (71.35%), pneumococcal (68.26%), pentavalent (66.57%), poliomyelitis (66.32%), meningococcal (65.14%) and human rotavirus (64.68%). The situation is repeated when observing the public over one year of age: hepatitis A (61.71%), triple viral – D1 and D2 (69.43% and 42.58), meningococcus C (64.43%), pneumococcal (64.70%), polio – 1st reinforcement (51.16%) and 2nd reinforcement (38.57), dTp – 1st reinforcement (56.26%) and 2nd reinforcement (45.14%) and chickenpox (62 .07%).

“While we live this expectation of expansion in coverage and also of public in vaccination against Covid-19, immunization against other diseases already provided for in the calendar is still well below the target. This is a risk to everyone’s health, because we live in the danger of the return of diseases that were eradicated. To reverse this situation and protect our children, this October, across the country, a multi-vaccination campaign will take place to update the vaccination booklet for children and adolescents. Access to vaccines is a right for all children and adolescents. In this month of children, if you love your child, be sure to take him to a vaccination center. Health is the best gift you can give a child”, highlighted André Longo.

See too

World

Biden bets on Latin America to counterbalance China’s weight

Chloroquine

The Defender’s Office wants the Federal Council of Medicine to pay R$ 60 million in pain and suffering