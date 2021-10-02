Petrobras seeks partnerships to expand social project to offer cooking gas to low-income families | Rio de Janeiro

Petrobras is looking for companies willing to collaborate with the expansion of the social support program for low-income families to purchase cooking gas. The project, announced on Wednesday (29), provides for the application of R$ 300 million over 15 months to offer the benefit.

“The company reaffirms that the program model is still in the final stages of studies, with no definition yet as to its operationalization, the criterion for choosing vulnerable families, as well as the search for partners who can add efforts and expand the amount to be invested,” said Petrobras in a clarification note released after the project was announced.

The oil company emphasized that the search for partners considers “the possibility of creating a fund that allows other companies to join the project”.

Gas cylinder already consumes 10% of the minimum wage in 16 states

According to the company, “the program aims to align the company’s social activities with that practiced by other market players and is justified by the effects of the exceptional and emergency situation resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic”.

“We are a socially responsible company committed to improving the living conditions of families, particularly the most vulnerable. The pandemic and all its consequences have brought more difficulties for people living in poverty. This fact alerts Petrobras to reinforce its social role, contributing even more to society”, said the president of Petrobras, Joaquim Silva e Luna, in a note distributed by the company.

The announcement was made at a time when the state-owned company is criticized by political leaders for its pricing policy, which follows the international market.

‘Everything that exceeds R$ 2 is not our responsibility,’ says Petrobras about the increase in gasoline

Gas cylinder price

With inflation on the rise in the country, in 16 states of the country the average price of the canister reached R$ 100 this week, almost 10% of the minimum wage, which is currently at R$ 1,100.

In Mato Grosso, the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) found the highest price charged on a cylinder: R$135. In Sergipe alone, the maximum price was below R$100