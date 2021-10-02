PGR opinion that minimized non-use of masks by Bolsonaro generates perplexity, says Rosa Weber | Policy

In the decision, the minister said that the argument of the Public Prosecutor’s Office that, by asking for the filing of the request, minimized the use of the mask to fight Covid is “perplexing”.

The opinion recommending the filing was signed by the Deputy Attorney General of the Republic Lindôra Araújo, one of Augusto Aras’ main assistants at the PGR. The PT asks that Bolsonaro be investigated for alleged crimes of infraction of preventive sanitary measure and irregular use of public funds.

In this Friday’s decision, Rosa Weber reopened the deadline for the Attorney General’s Office to comment on the PT’s request.

This determination is unusual. When the MP concludes the filing, the STF custom is for the reporting minister to comply with the opinion for considering that it is up to the PGR to request the investigation of politicians with jurisdiction in the Court.

PGR says that Bolsonaro did not commit a crime by appearing without a mask and generating agglomeration

In August, Assistant Attorney Lindôra Araújo stated that, as much as the World Health Organization recommended the use of a mask, there was uncertainty about the degree of efficiency of the equipment.

According to the PGR, “although it is advisable and prudent to require the population to wear a face mask, there is no way to consider the conduct of those who do not comply with the precept as criminal.”

“This conduct does not reflect the seriousness of a crime, as it is not possible to say that, by itself, it really does not prevent the introduction or spread of COVID-19. It is not possible to carry out rigorous tests that prove the exact measure of effectiveness protection mask as a means of preventing the spread of the new coronavirus,” he wrote.

This assessment by Lindôra Araújo is incorrect and goes against the scientific consensus on the subject. See, below, a June report on a recent study published by “Science”, the world’s leading scientific journal:

New study proves efficiency of mask use in reducing pandemic

In this Friday’s dispatch, Minister Rosa Weber:

disagrees with the understanding adopted by the PGR;

questions the interpretation made by Lindôra Araújo about the configuration of the crime of infraction of preventive sanitary measure;

says the PGR thesis caused “perplexity”.

Rosa Weber stated that it is not up to the Judiciary to question the understanding of science about the appropriate sanitary measures to face the pandemic.

“The reason for not delegating to criminal justice system actors the competence to audit the convenience of measures of this nature is elementary: they do not have the technical knowledge to do so; they lack training in the sciences aimed at medical and health research”, wrote the minister.

Bolsonaro takes off a boy’s mask at an event in Rio Grande do Norte

The minister argued that, in complex issues, justice institutions take into account knowledge produced by other technical areas, such as science. For Rosa Weber, this represents a gesture of humility.

“The recognition of the individual limitations of social actors is, by the way, a powerful tool in building a healthy collective organization. In a hypercomplex society, with an immense volume of information and experiences, recognizing the technical interdependence of different areas of human knowledge to solve problems that affect them is an act of humility and, ultimately, of survival and evolution of the species itself. ”.

Rosa Weber demanded the responsibility of the MP when issuing opinions, since her manifestations end up influencing society’s behavior.

“In this context, its manifestations generate potential influence on the behavior of public and private actors, which is why clarity in their decision-making processes is an asset of public interest”.

The minister pointed out that, in a democracy, no individual is entitled to privileged treatment.