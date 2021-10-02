PGR’s opinion against investigating Bolsonaro for lack of mask causes ‘perplexity’, says Rosa

× Photo: Nelson Jr./STF

This Friday, 1st, Rosa Weber demanded a new opinion from the PGR on the requests of the PT and PSOL to investigate whether Jair Bolsonaro committed a crime by going out without a mask and causing crowding in public events during the Covid pandemic, informs Estadão.

In her dispatch, the STF minister said that the first manifestation sent by the PGR has “doubts” and demanded clarification.

Speaking about the case last month, sub-PGR Lindôra Araújo considered that the president had not committed a crime.

Lindôra, Augusto Aras’ right-hand man, claimed that it is not possible to certify the “exact effectiveness of the protective mask as a means of preventing the spread of the new coronavirus”, which in his assessment prevents the president from being qualified for not using the equipment. He also concluded that Bolsonaro’s behavior had “low injury”.

Rosa replied that the sub-PGR argument caused “some perplexity”. The minister said that it is not up to the Public Ministry or the Judiciary to make a value judgment on the health standards in force in the pandemic.

“The reason for not delegating to criminal justice system actors the competence to audit the convenience of measures of this nature is elementary: they do not have the technical knowledge to do so; they lack training in the sciences aimed at medical and health research”, he wrote.

The STF minister added that what the PGR called “mere infringement of the public authority’s sanitary determination” have “sufficient intensity” to offend public health.

