Pharmacist says that drug against Covid-19 reduces by 50% the risk of hospitalizations and deaths

Molnupiravir is an orally administered drug that seeks to inhibit coronavirus replication.



The MSD pharmaceutical (company that in the US and Canada is called Merck, Sharp & Dohme Corp) announced this Friday, 1st, that his oral remedy against Covid-19, O molnupiravir, reduced by 50% the risk of hospitalizations and deaths from the disease for patients at risk. MSD and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutic plan to seek authorization for emergency use of the drug from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) “ASAP”. Companies will also submit requests to regulatory agencies in other countries. The phase 3 study was carried out with 775 volunteers infected by the mild or moderate form of Covid-19 and with a higher risk of developing a serious condition of the disease, such as obesity, advanced age, diabetes mellitus and heart disease. Patients received the tablet five days after the onset of symptoms. Molnupiravir is an orally administered drug that seeks to inhibit the replication of SARS-CoV-2.

According to the results, 7.3% of patients who received molnupirvir were hospitalized or died about 29 days after administration of the drug. After this period, no deaths were reported in patients who received the drug. Regarding patients who received the placebo, 14.1% were hospitalized or died within the first 19 days of the tests. After that period, eight people who received the long inactive died. According to research, molnupiravir reduced the risk of hospitalization and/or death in all major subgroups. The drug’s effectiveness was not affected by the time of onset of symptoms or underlying risk factors. The drug has also shown effectiveness against the main strains of concern of the virus: Gamma, Delta and Mu.

Side effects were reported in both the molnupirvir group and the placebo group, with an incidence of 35% and 40%, respectively. The survey does not detail what these events were. About 1.3% of the volunteers who received the treatment discontinued study therapy due to an adverse event compared to 3.4% of those who received placebo. The study, which was not peer-reviewed, would still have another phase with 1,500 volunteers, but on the recommendation of an Independent Data Monitoring Committee and in consultation with the US FDA, MSD decided to stop recruitment early due to the results. positive. The company expects to produce 10 million doses by the end of 2021. A contract has already been signed with the US government for the supply of 1.7 million doses, if authorized by the regulatory agency.